One Size Fits All Outdoor Swing Sets Are a Thing of the Past

PITTSBURG, Kan., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backyard Adventures, a leader in the outdoor play category for more than 40 years, is encouraging kids (and adults!) to get outside and play this spring with their extensive line of customizable, premium wooden swing sets. The modular designed swing sets allow homeowners to select the size, features and design that works best for their families and their backyards.



“For over 40 years, we have been dedicated to creating swing sets that encourage kids to play outside, use their imagination and keep their bodies moving,” said Chris Connors, Vice President. “Outdoor playtime is critical to the healthy development and growth of kids and we have continued to innovate and offer new designs and playsets that appeal to homeowners. The customization of our backyard swing sets coupled with the unmatched quality is what continues to set us apart.”





The company just introduced a new Treehouse Peak Series of outdoor swing sets that feature larger footprints with the highest quality forts, swings and accessories providing unlimited customizability. Ranging in price from $2,500 all the way up to $50,000+, Backyard Adventures wooden playsets are sold through trusted dealers across the country and can be found using their easy dealer locator feature on their website. The Backyard Adventures online playset designer is a great tool to create the perfect playset for any family, backyard, and budget.

For more information on Backyard Adventures, or their line of swing sets, visit www.backyardadventures.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram .

About Backyard Adventures:

Backyard Adventures has been providing premium, wooden modular swing sets for over 40 years. Their goal is to transport families back to a simpler time, when play still involved fresh air, friendship, exercise and imagination. The company offers playsets that enable hundreds of different configuration possibilities, carry a wide range of accessories and include unique safety features not found on other play sets.

