The Value Based Care Payment Market Is Set To Grow At More Than 10% Annual Rate, Due To Government Support And More As Per The Business Research Company's Value Based Care Payment Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the value-based care payment market forecasts the global value-based care payment market to grow from $2.2 billion in 2022 to $3.7 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 11%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% from 2027 and reach $6 billion in 2032.



Government support is expected to drive the growth of the value-based care payment market going forward. For instance, in June 2022, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and its health insurance regulatory body launched a “first-of-its-kind” digital-led program that is expected to form the foundation for value-based healthcare adoption in the emirate. Other factors driving the value-based care payment market growth include an increase in the aging population, growth of the middle class in emerging markets, and a rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Learn More In-Depth On The Value Based Care Payment Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/value-based-care-payment-global-market-report

The competitive landscape of the global value-based care payment market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of regional players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 39.16% of the total market. McKesson Corporation was the largest competitor, followed by Change Healthcare, Premier Inc, NextGen Healthcare, Incs, FinThrive, Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, and others.

Per The Business Research Company’s research, partnerships in value-based care are gaining popularity among providers as these partnerships allow partners such as manufacturers, payers, and provider organizations to co-develop programs, solutions, and initiatives collaboratively for the benefit of patients and healthcare systems and convey the highest value incentive to the healthcare system and society by concentrating on improving patient results about the system and societal total costs.

Some of the player-adopted strategies include a focus on expanding product portfolio and business presence in the value-based care payment market through strategic acquisitions, collaborations and partnerships with trade groups located across the globe.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Value Based Care Payment Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3378&type=smp

North America was the largest region in the value-based care payment market in 2022. Western Europe was the second largest region in the value-based care payment market. Going forward, Africa will be the fastest-growing region in the market. The regions covered in the global value-based care payment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Global Value Based Care Payment Market Segmentation And Opportunities:

The value-based care payment market is segmented by model into accountable care organization (ACO), bundled payments, patient-centered medical home (PCMH) and pay for performance (P4P). The patient-centered medical home (PCMH) market was the largest segment of the value-based care payment market segmented by model.

The value-based care payment market is segmented by deployment into cloud based and on-premise. The top opportunities will arise in the cloud-based segment.

The value-based care payment market is segmented by end user into providers and payer. The top opportunities will arise in the providers segment.





Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

Healthcare Reimbursement Global Market Report 2023 – By Claims (Underpaid, Full Paid), By Payers (Private Payers, Public Payers), By Service Provider (Physician Office, Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other Service Providers) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Payer Services Global Market Report 2023 – By Outsourcing Services (Business Process Outsourcing Services, Knowledge Process Outsourcing Services, Information Technology Outsourcing Services), By Application (Revenue Cycle Management, Healthcare Reimbursement, Medical Billing Outsourcing, Other Applications), By End-User (Public Payers, Private Payers) – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

Medical Billing Outsourcing Global Market Report 2023 – By Service (Front End, Back End), By End User (Hospitals, Physician Offices), By Component (In-House, Outsourced) – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.