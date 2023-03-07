Wearable Skin Adhesives Global Market 2022: Sector to Reach $581.3 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.5%

Dublin, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wearable Skin Adhesives Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application (Monitoring Devices, Diagnostic Devices and Drug Delivery Devices), By End, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Wearable Skin Adhesives Market size is expected to reach $581.3 million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.5 % CAGR during the forecast period.

The wearable technologies refer to the electronic devices manufactured to be worn on consumer's body. Wearable technology is widely used in advanced textiles, navigation systems, and healthcare apart from commercial usage. Wearable technology is also used to monitor the health of patients or buyers.

Since the user is wearing the technology it becomes easy to collect the data. These wearable skin adhesives are useful in data collection of the users which comprises heart rate, steps walked, the release of certain biochemicals, time spent exercising, seizures, calories burned, and physical strain.



Wearable technology contains a transducer and target receptor. The connected receptor responds accordingly after it analyses and acknowledges the target. Wearable skin adhesives could be worn by the user whole day to gather real time health information. These devices help in measuring certain values such as quality of sleep, total steps in a day, and heartbeat rhythm. It can even identify certain diseases such as diabetes, heart related disorders, and cancer.



They also promote awareness about the possible risks to one's health and suggestions to improve and stay away from certain looming diseases. By, using wearable skin adhesives users get regular feedback about areas they are doing well and areas where improvement or any kind of treatment is required. This way people are motivated and continue to keep up a healthy lifestyle.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



During the COVID-19 pandemic, while most industries had a sharp fall in sales, the wearable skin adhesive market registered a significant increase in sales. Various factors like the rise in the number of patients with chronic illnesses who are at a higher risk of getting severely infected with the disease spurred the large number of people observing their health vitals.

Also, with the onset of the pandemic, there is an impulse amongst people to focus more on their physical health and fitness to prevent the detrimental effects of any disease in the future. This has led many governments to make enormous investments in the healthcare sector and research & development of wearable skin adhesives.



Market Growth Factors

Enable prompt diagnosis and treatment of people



Comprehensive understanding of the changes in pathological and physiological indicators is required for timely interventions and diagnosis of the disease at its early stage. Wearable devices are considered necessary for the diagnosis and treatment of numerous diseases through real-time monitoring of the changes in vital signs. Early detection and warning of the diseases are helpful in delaying its emergence and lowering the incidence of any disease.



Real-time monitoring of user's health



With the help of wearable devices, users can monitor their fitness levels, can track records of their blood sugar level, and blood pressure more quickly and accurately. Users can monitor their health anytime, anywhere with the availability of portable wearable technology.

This real time data monitoring of health enables the patient as well as doctors to get better insight of health condition. These wearable devices also provide important feedback to users such as reminders to move and stand, and to take medicine on time prompting users to take great care of their health.



Market Restraining Factor

Unclear data authorization and validity



The health data in wearable skin adhesives is usually collected from multiple different entities which implies that there could be differences in data coding as well as data presentation. The absence of a common language and lack of standardized codes across different system is the most critical issue for normalization of data across the board.

At times, these differences in coding systems often leads to representation of same information more than once or no representation of the information at all. Some data or information is often lost due to these discrepancy in data collection.

