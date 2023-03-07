FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPH) Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ-FRPH) –

Fourth Quarter Operational Highlights

58.2% increase in pro-rata NOI ($6.26 million vs $3.96 million) over fourth quarter 2021

8.89% increase in rent on renewals at Dock 79 and 11.14% increase in rent on renewals at The Maren

28.1% increase in mining royalty revenue over fourth quarter 2021

51.7% increase in Asset Management revenue versus same period last year

Sale of Hickory Creek for $8.83 million on an investment of $6 million

Deal signed with Steuart Investment Company (SIC) and MidAtlantic Realty Partners (MRP) for development of ten mixed-use projects in Capitol Riverfront and Buzzard Point submarkets of Washington, DC including sale of 20% ownership interest in tenancy-in-common (TIC) of Dock 79 and The Maren for $65.3 million, $44.5 million attributable to the Company

Fourth Quarter Consolidated Results of Operations

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $2,756,000 or $.29 per share versus a net loss of $(592,000) or $(.06) per share in the same period last year. The fourth quarter of 2022 was impacted by the following items:

The quarter includes $6,000 in amortization expense compared to $659,000 in the same quarter last year. Amortization expense in the fourth quarter 2021 was impacted by that quarter’s share of the $4,750,000 fair value of The Maren’s leases-in-place established when we booked this asset as part of the gain on remeasurement upon consolidation of this Joint Venture. The value placed on these leases was amortized over the life of the leases, which was on average one year.

Operating expenses decreased $678,000 this quarter compared to last year primarily due to an $807,000 expense in the fourth quarter of 2021 for non-refundable deposit of $500,000 as well as due diligence costs on a potential warehouse property. The likelihood of acquisition had been determined to be less than probable because of an inability to supply the property with water, and so these items were expensed rather than capitalized. The issue was resolved favorably, and we purchased the property.

Net investment income increased $1,418,000 due to a $968,000 increase in interest earned on cash equivalents, a $407,000 increase in income from lending ventures, and a $43,000 increase in preferred interest from our joint ventures.

Interest expense increased $311,000 compared to the same quarter last year due to less capitalized interest. We capitalized less interest because of fewer in-house and joint venture projects under development this quarter compared to last year.

Equity in loss of Joint Ventures decreased $1.3 million due to a $2.8 million gain on disposition of our Hickory Creek JV partially offset by losses during lease-up at The Verge, .408 Jackson and increased interest expense at Bryant Street due to the variable rate.



Fourth Quarter Segment Operating Results

Asset Management Segment :

Total revenues in this segment were $995,000, up $339,000 or 51.7%, over the same period last year. Operating profit was $353,000, up $430,000 from an operating loss of $(77,000) in the same quarter last year. Revenues and operating profit are up because of improved occupancy and rent growth at Cranberry Run and full occupancy at 1865 62nd Street which was placed into service in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net Operating Income in this segment was $802,000, up 351,000 or 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mining Royalty Lands Segment :

Total revenues in this segment were $2,904,000 versus $2,267,000 in the same period last year. Total operating profit in this segment was $2,452,000, an increase of $485,000 versus $1,967,000 in the same period last year. This increase is primarily the result of the additional royalties from the acquisition in Astatula, Florida, which we completed at the beginning of the second quarter. Net Operating Income this quarter for this segment was $2,779,000, up $643,000 or 30% compared to the same quarter last year.

Development Segment :

With respect to ongoing projects:

We are the principal capital source of a residential development venture in Prince George’s County, Maryland known as “Amber Ridge.” Of the $18.5 million in committed capital to the project, $16.9 million in principal draws have taken place through quarter end. Through the end of 2022, 135 of the 187 units have been sold, and we have received $16.6 million in preferred interest and principal to date.

Bryant Street is a mixed-use joint venture between the Company and MRP in Washington, DC consisting of four buildings, The Coda, The Chase 1A, The Chase 1B, and one commercial building 90% leased to an Alamo Draft House movie theater. At quarter end, the Coda was 93.51% leased and 92.86% occupied, The Chase 1B was 86.96% leased and 87.58% occupied, and The Chase 1A was 88.37% leased and 88.37% occupied. In total, at quarter end, Bryant Street’s 487 residential units were 89.5% leased and 89.5% occupied. Its commercial space was 84.2% leased and 71.4% occupied at quarter end.

Lease-up is now underway at The Verge. We have temporary certificates of occupancy for all eleven floors and anticipate the final certificate of occupancy in the first quarter of 2023. The Verge was 13.7% leased and 9.6% occupied at year end. Retail at this location is 85% leased. This is our third mixed-use project in the Anacostia waterfront submarket in Washington, DC.

.408 Jackson is our second joint venture project in Greenville and received its temporary certificate of occupancy in December 2022. Leasing began in the fourth quarter of 2022 with residential units 21.6% leased and 4.9% occupied at quarter end. Retail at this location is 100% leased and currently under construction.

Grading and building permits for a 258,545 square-foot warehouse building on Chelsea Road in Aberdeen, Maryland were submitted to the governing agencies for approval.

In October, we received initial approval for the annexation into Aberdeen, Maryland of our property adjacent to Cranberry Run Business Park. In December, this annexation was finalized and rendered unappealable. This 54-acre site will support up to 690,000 square feet of warehouse development.

All inspections for the build to suit warehouse project totaling 101,750 square-foot, located at 1941 62 nd Street in Baltimore City, were complete except for final occupancy inspections.

Street in Baltimore City, were complete except for final occupancy inspections. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we financed the purchase of what will be our next lending venture. We are the principal capital source of a residential development venture in Aberdeen, Maryland known as “Aberdeen Overlook.” We have committed $31.1 million in exchange for an interest rate of 10% and a preferred return of 20% after which a “waterfall” determines the split of proceeds from sale. Aberdeen Overlook will hold 159 townhomes, 122 single family homes, and 63 villa homes. We are currently pursuing entitlements and have a homebuilder under contract to purchase all 344 lots upon completion of development infrastructure.

Stabilized Joint Venture Segment :

Total revenues in this segment were $5,482,000, an increase of $400,000 versus $5,082,000 in the same period last year. The Maren’s revenue was $2,571,000 an increase of 7.18% and Dock 79 revenues increased $227,000 to $2,911,000 or 8.45%. Total operating profit in this segment was $1,029,000 an increase of $1,023,000 versus $6,000 in the same period last year. Pro-rata net operating income this quarter for this segment was $2,228,000, up $93,000 or 4.36% compared to the same quarter last year.

This quarter, as part of our new partnership with SIC and MRP, we sold a 20% ownership interest in a tenancy-in-common (TIC) of Dock 79 and The Maren for $65.3 million, $44.5 million attributable to the Company, placing a combined valuation of the two buildings at $326.5 million.

At the end of December, The Maren was 92.80% leased and 96.59% occupied. Average residential occupancy for the quarter was 95.45%, and 61.90% of expiring leases renewed with an average rent increase on renewals of 11.14%. The Maren is a joint venture between the Company and MRP and SIC, in which FRP Holdings, Inc. is the majority partner with 56.3% ownership.

Dock 79’s average residential occupancy for the quarter was 93.52%, and at the end of the quarter, Dock 79’s residential units were 93.44% leased and 90.49% occupied. This quarter, 42.31% of expiring leases renewed with an average rent increase on renewals of 8.89%. Dock 79 is a joint venture between the Company and MRP and SIC, in which FRP Holdings, Inc. is the majority partner with 52.8% ownership.

Last quarter we achieved stabilization at our Riverside Joint Venture in Greenville South Carolina, meaning that the building had 90% occupancy for 90 days. The building is currently 98% leased with 92.5% occupancy. Riverside is a joint venture with Woodfield Development and the Company owns 40% of the venture.

Hickory Creek DST was sold and the Company received $8.83 million from the sale on an investment of $6 million. Prior to the sale, fourth-quarter distributions to the Company were $51,000.

Calendar Year Operational Highlights

43.0% increase in asset management revenue versus last year

Highest twelve-month total of mining royalties revenue in segment’s history; 12.9% increase in revenue over calendar year 2021. First year with over $10 million in revenue as well as NOI.

37.98% increase in our pro rata NOI ($24.23 million vs $17.56 million) compared to last year

Each segment’s highest revenue, operating profit, and NOI total since asset sale in 2018.

Calendar Year 2022 Consolidated Results of Operations

Net income attributable to the Company for 2022 was $4,565,000 or $.48 per share versus $28,215,000 or $3.00 per share in the same period last year. Net income for calendar year 2021 included a gain of $51.1 million on the remeasurement of investment in The Maren real estate partnership, which is included in Income before income taxes. This gain on remeasurement was mitigated by a $10.1 million provision for taxes and $14.0 million attributable to noncontrolling interest. The calendar year 2022 was impacted by the following items:

The period includes $547,000 amortization expense compared to $3,899,000 in the same period last year. Amortization expense in 2021 was impacted by the $4,750,000 fair value of The Maren’s leases-in-place established when we booked this asset as part of the gain on remeasurement upon consolidation of this Joint Venture. The value placed on these leases was amortized over the life of the leases, which was on average one year.

Net investment income increased $1,258,000 due to a $1,119,000 increase in interest earned on cash equivalents, a $199,000 increase in income from our lending ventures. Investment income was mitigated by a $60,000 decrease in preferred interest from our joint ventures due to the repayment of our preferred equity interest in The Maren.

Interest expense increased $741,000 compared to the same quarter last year due to less capitalized interest. We capitalized less interest because of fewer in-house and joint venture projects under development this year compared to last year.

Equity in loss of Joint Ventures decreased $33,000 due to a $2,832,000 gain on the sale of DST Hickory Creek mostly offset by increased depreciation and amortization at our joint ventures due to buildings placed in service.

The period includes $874,000 in gain on sales of excess property at Brooksville compared to $805,000 for an easement and sale of excess property in the same segment in the prior year.



Calendar Year 2022 Segment Operating Results

Asset Management Segment :

Total revenues in this segment were $3,681,000, up $1,106,000 or 43%, over the same period last year. Operating profit was 960,000, up $1,191,000 from an operating loss of $(231,000) in the same period last year. Revenues and operating profit are up because of improved occupancy and rent growth at Cranberry Run and full occupancy at 1865 62nd Street which was placed into service in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net Operating Income this year for this segment was $2,666,000 up $751,000 or 39.2% compared to calendar year 2021.

Mining Royalty Lands Segment :

Total revenues in this segment were $10,683,000 versus $9,465,000 in the same period last year. Total operating profit in this segment was $8,891,000, an increase of $651,000 versus $8,240,000 in the same period last year. This increase is primarily the result of the additional royalties from the acquisition in Astatula, Florida, which we completed at the beginning of the second quarter.

Stabilized Joint Venture Segment :

In March 2021, we reached stabilization on Phase II (The Maren) of the development known as RiverFront on the Anacostia in Washington, DC. As such, as of March 31, 2021, the Company consolidated the assets (at current fair value based on appraisal), liabilities and operating results of the joint venture. Up through the first quarter of the prior year, accounting for The Maren was reflected in Equity in loss of joint ventures on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Starting April 1, 2021, all the revenue and expenses are accounted for in the same manner as Dock 79 in the stabilized joint venture segment.

Total revenues in this segment were $21,443,000, an increase of $3,826,000 versus $17,617,000 in the same period last year. The Maren’s revenue was $10,045,000 and Dock 79 revenues increased $770,000 to $11,398,000. Total operating profit in this segment was $3,220,000, an increase of $4,850,000 versus an operating loss of $(1,630,000) in the same period last year. Pro-rata net operating income for this segment was $9,469,000, up $1,379,000 or 17.05% compared to the same period last year. All of these increases over last year are primarily due to The Maren’s consolidation into this segment in March 31, 2021.

At the end of December, The Maren was 92.80% leased and 96.59% occupied. The Maren’s average residential occupancy for calendar year 2022 was 95.69%, and 61.45% of expiring leases renewed with an average rent increase on renewals of 8.17%. The Maren is a joint venture between the Company and MRP and SIC, in which FRP Holdings, Inc. is the majority partner with 56.3% ownership.

Dock 79’s average residential occupancy for calendar year 2022 was 95.13%, and at the end of the year, Dock 79’s residential units were 93.44% leased and 90.49% occupied. Through the year, 61.40% of expiring leases renewed with a 5.91% increase on renewals. Dock 79 is a joint venture between the Company and MRP and SIC, in which FRP Holdings, Inc. is the majority partner with 52.8% ownership.

Third quarter we achieved stabilization at our Riverside Joint Venture in Greenville South Carolina, meaning that the building had 90% occupancy for 90 days. The building’s 200 residential units were 98% leased with 92.5% occupancy at year end. The joint venture was also able to achieve permanent financing in third quarter of 2022. The $32 million loan is interest only for five years with a term of eight years at a fixed rate of 4.92% with no prepayment penalty after three years. Riverside is a joint venture with Woodfield Development and the Company owns 40% of the venture.

Hickory Creek DST was sold and the Company received $8.83 million from the sale on an investment of $6 million. Prior to the sale distributions to the Company were $332,000 for the year.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

We have continued operations throughout the pandemic and have made every effort to act in accordance with national, state, and local regulations and guidelines. We expect our business to be affected by the pandemic for as long as government intervention and regulation is deemed necessary to combat the threat.

Summary and Outlook

Mining royalties had its highest revenue quarter ever providing a fitting capstone to a year that saw both royalty revenue and NOI surpass $10 million for the first time. The extent to which royalty revenue in 2022 eclipsed the previous year (12.9% improvement) or any year (12.7% improvement over 2020, previously the segment’s highest revenue year) is due in large part to the purchase of the Bland property in April 2022. However, even without the addition of this latest royalty property, 2022 would have been the segment’s best revenue year. It is management’s belief that the performance of this segment this year and over the last several years (8.1% cumulative aggregate growth rate since 2017) speaks not only to the attractiveness of the aggregates industry as an investment, but also to the quality of our assets and operating tenants.

This year, 61.45% of expiring leases at Maren renewed with an average increase on renewals of 8.17%, and 61.40% of expiring leases renewed at Dock 79 with an average increase of 5.91%. When we could not renew an existing residential lease, we saw a year-to-date increase in rent on those “trade outs” of 7.4% at The Maren and 12.6% at Dock 79. With this being the first full year with The Maren in this segment, the 17% increase in NOI for this segment is mostly attributable to an additional quarter of The Maren operating versus last year. However, the ability to raise rents on renewals while retaining tenants at the rate that we did both Dock 79 and The Maren played a meaningful part in increasing NOI. As mentioned previously, Steuart Investment Company is now a 20% partner in these assets. We are enthusiastic about this partnership, and the combined valuation ($326.5 million) SIC placed on these assets through its investment demonstrates that our new partners have every bit as much faith in these assets as we do.

The Asset Management segment performed well in 2022. All of our industrial assets are 100% leased, and six of the seven buildings in service are 100% occupied. The uptick in occupancy, particularly at Cranberry, largely explains the increase in revenue, operating profit, and NOI in 2022, as well as the fact that this is the best year this segment has experienced since we sold the bulk of our industrial portfolio in 2018. Looking forward into 2023, we expect our last two buildings at Hollander (a build to suit, and a spec building currently 100% leased but 0% occupied) to achieve occupancy sometime in the first half of next year, which will increase our occupied square footage for industrial by 54.3% and will positively impact revenue, operating profit, and NOI for some time.

Financially, operationally, and strategically, 2022 was a big year for the Company. The Bland property was our first addition to the mining royalties segment since 2012 and only our second acquisition since 1986, and it was instrumental in the segment achieving the results it did this past year. This year, we secured permanent financing on Riverside and completed construction and began lease-up on The Verge and .408 Jackson. 2022 saw the purchase of a new site in Cecil County Maryland capable of supporting 900,000 square feet of industrial development and the annexation into the town of Aberdeen, Maryland of our property at 1001 Old Philadelphia Road which begins the process of 690,000 square feet of industrial development at that site. Each segment achieved its highest revenue, operating profit, and NOI total since the asset sale in 2018. However, the biggest news of 2022 came at the beginning of the fourth quarter when we finalized the details of our agreement with SIC and MRP. If all goes according to plan, this partnership will be developing assets together for well over a decade and in the end will have over three million square feet of mixed-use development in DC’s Capitol Riverfront and Buzzard Point submarkets. With 3,000 residential units and 150,000 square feet of retail spread amongst ten distinct multifamily projects on or adjacent to the water, this is a unique opportunity to expand upon our existing footprint in DC and end up controlling nearly every asset visible from the south entrance to the nation’s capital.

On a macro level, the immediate future remains unclear. On any given day, we are treated with predictions and prognostications that cover every shade of the economic color wheel. Inflation and rising interest rates appear to be our reality for at least the immediate future, yet so do low unemployment and job growth. Regardless of whatever the immediate future holds, it is our belief that with the assets we have in place, the partners we have chosen, and the steps we have made to ensure deliberate, responsible growth over the long haul, your company is on its way to building something very special.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (EST). Analysts, stockholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-800-225-9448 (passcode 30382) within the United States. International callers may dial 1-203-518-9708 (passcode 30382). Audio replay will be available until March 22, 2023 by dialing 1-800-839-5630 within the United States. International callers may dial 1-402-220-2557. No passcode needed. A recording of the call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations page (https://www.frpdev.com/investor-relations/) following the call. The Company will also be posting a brief slideshow with financial highlights from the fourth quarter and year-to-date on our website on Tuesday, March 7. This will be available on the Company’s investor relations page under Investor Presentations. For information on our commitment to best practices in Environmental, Social, and Governance matters, please visit the ESG section of our website at https://www.frpdev.com/investor-relations/esg-report/.

Investors are cautioned that any statements in this press release which relate to the future are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on our operations and financial results; the possibility that we may be unable to find appropriate investment opportunities; levels of construction activity in the markets served by our mining properties; demand for flexible warehouse/office facilities in the Baltimore-Washington-Northern Virginia area; demand for apartments in Washington D.C. and Greenville, South Carolina; our ability to obtain zoning and entitlements necessary for property development; the impact of lending and capital market conditions on our liquidity; our ability to finance projects or repay our debt; general real estate investment and development risks; vacancies in our properties; risks associated with developing and managing properties in partnership with others; competition; our ability to renew leases or re-lease spaces as leases expire; illiquidity of real estate investments; bankruptcy or defaults of tenants; the impact of restrictions imposed by our credit facility; the level and volatility of interest rates; environmental liabilities; inflation risks; cybersecurity risks; as well as other risks listed from time to time in our SEC filings; including but not limited to; our annual and quarterly reports. We have no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, other than as imposed by law, as a result of future events or new information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by The Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by The Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, (iv) leasing and management of residential apartment buildings.

FRP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

THREE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, DECEMBER 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Lease revenue $ 6,948 6,132 26,798 21,755 Mining lands lease revenue 2,904 2,267 10,683 9,465 Total Revenues 9,852 8,399 37,481 31,220 Cost of operations: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 2,707 3,110 11,217 12,737 Operating expenses 1,749 2,427 7,065 6,219 Property taxes 1,022 987 4,125 3,751 Management company indirect 871 1,031 3,416 3,168 Corporate expenses 786 585 3,662 3,071 Total cost of operations 7,135 8,140 29,485 28,946 Total operating profit 2,717 259 7,996 2,274 Net investment income 2,267 849 5,473 4,215 Interest expense (830 ) (519 ) (3,045 ) (2,304 ) Equity in loss of joint ventures (473 ) (1,757 ) (5,721 ) (5,754 ) Gain on remeasurement of investment in real estate partnership — — — 51,139 Gain on sale of real estate — — 874 805 Income (loss) before income taxes 3,681 (1,168 ) 5,577 50,375 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,004 (219 ) 1,530 10,281 Net income (loss) 2,677 (949 ) 4,047 40,094 (Loss) gain attributable to noncontrolling interest (79 ) (357 ) (518 ) 11,879 Net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ 2,756 (592 ) 4,565 28,215 Earnings per common share: Net income (loss) attributable to the Company- Basic $ 0.29 (0.06 ) 0.49 3.02 Diluted $ 0.29 (0.06 ) 0.48 3.00 Number of shares (in thousands) used in computing: -basic earnings per common share 9,398 9,363 9,386 9,355 -diluted earnings per common share 9,444 9,363 9,435 9,397

FRP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets: Real estate investments at cost: Land $ 141,579 123,397 Buildings and improvements 270,579 265,278 Projects under construction 12,208 8,668 Total investments in properties 424,366 397,343 Less accumulated depreciation and depletion 57,208 46,678 Net investments in properties 367,158 350,665 Real estate held for investment, at cost 10,182 9,722 Investments in joint ventures 140,525 145,443 Net real estate investments 517,865 505,830 Cash and cash equivalents 177,497 161,521 Cash held in escrow 797 752 Accounts receivable, net 1,166 793 Investments available for sale at fair value — 4,317 Federal and state income taxes receivable — 1,103 Unrealized rents 856 620 Deferred costs 2,343 2,726 Other assets 560 528 Total assets $ 701,084 678,190 Liabilities: Secured notes payable $ 178,557 178,409 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 5,971 6,137 Other liabilities 1,886 1,886 Federal and state income taxes payable 18 — Deferred revenue 259 369 Deferred income taxes 67,960 64,047 Deferred compensation 1,354 1,302 Tenant security deposits 868 790 Total liabilities 256,873 252,940 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock, $.10 par value

25,000,000 shares authorized,

9,459,686 and 9,411,028 shares issued

and outstanding, respectively 946 941 Capital in excess of par value 65,158 57,617 Retained earnings 342,317 337,752 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (1,276 ) 113 Total shareholders’ equity 407,145 396,423 Noncontrolling interest MRP 37,066 28,827 Total equity 444,211 425,250 Total liabilities and equity $ 701,084 678,190

Asset Management Segment :

Three months ended December 31 (dollars in thousands) 2022 % 2021 % Change % Lease revenue $ 995 100.0 % 656 100.0 % 339 51.7 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 224 22.5 % 170 25.9 % 54 31.8 % Operating expenses 127 12.8 % 99 15.1 % 28 28.3 % Property taxes 53 5.3 % 39 6.0 % 14 35.9 % Management company indirect 102 10.2 % 264 40.2 % (162 ) -61.4 % Corporate expense 136 13.7 % 161 24.5 % (25 ) -15.5 % Cost of operations 642 64.5 % 733 111.7 % (91 ) -12.4 % Operating profit (loss) $ 353 35.5 % (77 ) -11.7 % 430 -558.4 %

Mining Royalty Lands Segment :

Three months ended December 31 (dollars in thousands) 2022 % 2021 % Change % Mining lands lease revenue $ 2,904 100.0 % 2,267 100.0 % 637 28.1 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 170 5.9 % 38 1.7 % 132 347.4 % Operating expenses 17 0.6 % 13 0.6 % 4 30.8 % Property taxes 59 2.0 % 65 2.8 % (6 ) -9.2 % Management company indirect 117 4.0 % 124 5.5 % (7 ) -5.6 % Corporate expense 89 3.1 % 60 2.6 % 29 48.3 % Cost of operations 452 15.6 % 300 13.2 % 152 50.7 % Operating profit $ 2,452 84.4 % 1,967 86.8 % 485 24.7 %

Development Segment :

Three months ended December 31 (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Change Lease revenue $ 471 394 77 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 50 49 1 Operating expenses 131 843 (712 ) Property taxes 359 356 3 Management company indirect 558 493 65 Corporate expense 490 290 200 Cost of operations 1,588 2,031 (443 ) Operating loss $ (1,117 ) (1,637 ) 520 Equity in loss of Joint Venture (3,167 ) (1,887 ) (1,280 ) Interest earned 1,289 819 470 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes $ (2,995 ) (2,705 ) (290 )

Stabilized Joint Venture Segment :

Three months ended December 31 (dollars in thousands) 2022 % 2021 % Change % Lease revenue $ 5,482 100.0 % 5,082 100.0 % 400 7.9 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 2,263 41.3 % 2,853 56.1 % (590 ) -20.7 % Operating expenses 1,474 26.9 % 1,472 29.0 % 2 0.1 % Property taxes 551 10.0 % 527 10.4 % 24 4.6 % Management company indirect 94 1.7 % 150 3.0 % (56 ) -37.3 % Corporate expense 71 1.3 % 74 1.4 % (3 ) -4.1 % Cost of operations 4,453 81.2 % 5,076 99.9 % (623 ) -12.3 % Operating profit $ 1,029 18.8 % 6 0.1 % 1,023 17050.0 %

Asset Management Segment :

Twelve months ended December 31 (dollars in thousands) 2022 % 2021 % Change % Lease revenue $ 3,681 100.0 % 2,575 100.0 % 1,106 43.0 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 907 24.6 % 578 22.4 % 329 56.9 % Operating expenses 568 15.4 % 388 15.1 % 180 46.4 % Property taxes 211 5.7 % 156 6.1 % 55 35.3 % Management company indirect 403 11.0 % 841 32.7 % (438 ) -52.1 % Corporate expense 632 17.2 % 843 32.7 % (211 ) -25.0 % Cost of operations 2,721 73.9 % 2,806 109.0 % (85 ) -3.0 % Operating profit (loss) $ 960 26.1 % (231 ) -9.0 % 1,191 -515.6 %

Mining Royalty Lands Segment :

Twelve months ended December 31 (dollars in thousands) 2022 % 2021 % Change % Mining lands lease revenue $ 10,683 100.0 % 9,465 100.0 % 1,218 12.9 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 586 5.5 % 199 2.1 % 387 194.5 % Operating expenses 67 0.6 % 47 0.5 % 20 42.6 % Property taxes 262 2.5 % 264 2.8 % (2 ) -0.8 % Management company indirect 463 4.3 % 397 4.2 % 66 16.6 % Corporate expense 414 3.9 % 318 3.3 % 96 30.2 % Cost of operations 1,792 16.8 % 1,225 12.9 % 567 46.3 % Operating profit $ 8,891 83.2 % 8,240 87.1 % 651 7.9 %

Development Segment :

Twelve months ended December 31 (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Change Lease revenue $ 1,674 1,563 111 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 189 208 (19 ) Operating expenses 672 976 (304 ) Property taxes 1,425 1,438 (13 ) Management company indirect 2,179 1,489 690 Corporate expense 2,284 1,557 727 Cost of operations 6,749 5,668 1,081 Operating loss $ (5,075 ) (4,105 ) (970 ) Equity in loss of Joint Venture (8,310 ) (5,427 ) (2,883 ) Interest earned 3,600 3,427 173 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes $ (9,785 ) (6,105 ) (3,680 )

Stabilized Joint Venture Segment :

Twelve months ended December 31 (dollars in thousands) 2022 % 2021 % Change % Lease revenue $ 21,443 100.0 % 17,617 100.0 % 3,826 21.7 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 9,535 44.5 % 11,752 66.7 % (2,217 ) -18.9 % Operating expenses 5,758 26.9 % 4,808 27.3 % 950 19.8 % Property taxes 2,227 10.4 % 1,893 10.8 % 334 17.6 % Management company indirect 371 1.7 % 441 2.5 % (70 ) -15.9 % Corporate expense 332 1.5 % 353 2.0 % (21 ) -5.9 % Cost of operations 18,223 85.0 % 19,247 109.3 % (1,024 ) -5.3 % Operating profit (loss) $ 3,220 15.0 % (1,630 ) -9.3 % 4,850 -297.5 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, FRP presents certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to our Board of Directors, management and investors regarding certain trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, purposes of determining management incentive compensation and budgeting, forecasting and planning purposes. We provide Pro-rata net operating income (NOI) because we believe it assists investors and analysts in estimating our economic interest in our consolidated and unconsolidated partnerships, when read in conjunction with our reported results under GAAP. This measure is not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for GAAP financial measures.

Pro-Rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation Twelve months ended 12/31/22 (in thousands) Stabilized Asset Joint Mining Unallocated FRP Management Development Venture Royalties Corporate Holdings Segment Segment Segment Segment Expenses Totals Net Income (loss) $ 700 (7,138 ) 1,938 7,093 1,454 4,047 Income Tax Allocation 260 (2,647 ) 910 2,630 377 1,530 Income (loss) before income taxes 960 (9,785 ) 2,848 9,723 1,831 5,577 Less: Gain on investment land sold — — — 874 — 874 Unrealized rents 236 — (71 ) 202 — 367 Interest income — 3,600 — — 1,873 5,473 Plus: Equity in (gain)/loss of Joint Venture — 8,310 (2,631 ) 42 — 5,721 Interest Expense — — 3,003 — 42 3,045 Depreciation/Amortization 907 189 9,535 586 — 11,217 Management Co. Indirect 403 2,179 371 463 — 3,416 Allocated Corporate Expenses 632 2,284 332 414 — 3,662 Net Operating Income (loss) 2,666 (423 ) 13,529 10,152 — 25,924 NOI of noncontrolling interest — — (4,595 ) — — (4,595 ) Pro-rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures — 2,366 535 — — 2,901 Pro-Rata net operating income $ 2,666 1,943 9,469 10,152 — 24,230



