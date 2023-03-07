New York, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Security Gateways Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864473/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Cloud Security Gateways Market to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cloud Security Gateways estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.6% over the period 2022-2030.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $576.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.1% CAGR



The Cloud Security Gateways market in the U.S. is estimated at US$576.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.6% and 17.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 58 Featured)

- AT&T, Inc.

- Bitglass

- Check Point Software

- CipherCloud

- Cisco Systems Inc.

- Forcepoint LLC

- Fortinet Inc.

- Global Velocity Inc.

- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

- ManagedMethods Inc.

- McAfee Inc.

- Microsoft Corp.

- Netskope

- Oracle Corporation

- Palo Alto Networks

- Proofpoint Inc.

- Sophos Plc

- Symantec Corporation

- Thales eSecurity Inc.

- Trustwave Holdings





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Cloud Security Gateways (CSGs): An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Critical Importance of Cloud in Modern IT Infrastructure:

Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of CSG Market

As Cost Benefits Spur Adoption of the Cloud, Security & Privacy

Rise in Parallel Importance

IT Departments Worldwide Make Way for the Disruptive Entry of

the Cloud

Security Issues Gain Significance as Enterprises Ride the

Cloud-Driven Wave of Transformation

Mix of High Adoption & Inherent Security Issues Provide the

Business Case for Cloud Security Gateways

Favorable Macro Factors Lend Traction to Cloud Security Demand

Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions Exhibit Faster Growth

Cloud Security Gateways - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Inadequate Security Cover Provided by CSPs Encourages

Optimistic Outlook for Cloud Security Gateways

Unchecked Government Surveillance & Increased Data Movement

into the Cloud Throws the Focus on Cloud Data Security

The Need to Transition Confidently to the Cloud Spurs Adoption

among Enterprises

Need to Secure Sensitive SaaS Apps Fuels Demand

Cloud Encryption Gateways: The Preferred Choice for Data in

Transit

Rising Adoption of Enterprise Mobility Magnifies Demand for

Cloud App Gateways

BYOD Sets the Platform for Enterprise Mobility

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by

Importance Attached by Enterprises

Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments

Cost Benefits Spur the Popularity of Cloud Delivered CASB Services

Proposed Development of Vendor Neutral Cloud API Standards to

Spur Growth

Threat of ?Shadow Cloud? Galvanizes Enterprises into Action,

Deploying CASBs to Safeguard Against Data Leakage

Multi-Cloud Strategy Fuels Growth of CASBs

Integration of Identity as a Service (IDaaS) with CASBs: A Key

Trend

SMBs: A Lucrative Consumer Cluster with the Potential to Spur

Future Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud

Security Gateways by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security Gateways

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 3: World Cloud Security Gateways Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Cloud Security Gateways Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 4: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud

Security Gateways by Segment - Cloud Security Gateways -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



CANADA

Table 5: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Security Gateways by Segment - Cloud Security Gateways -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



JAPAN

Cloud Security Gateways Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 6: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud

Security Gateways by Segment - Cloud Security Gateways -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



CHINA

Cloud Security Gateways Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 7: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud

Security Gateways by Segment - Cloud Security Gateways -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



EUROPE

Cloud Security Gateways Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 8: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Security Gateways by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 9: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cloud Security Gateways

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Cloud Security Gateways Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 10: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Security Gateways by Segment - Cloud Security Gateways -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



GERMANY

Cloud Security Gateways Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 11: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Security Gateways by Segment - Cloud Security Gateways -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



ITALY

Table 12: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud Security Gateways by Segment - Cloud Security Gateways -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



UNITED KINGDOM

Cloud Security Gateways Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 13: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud

Security Gateways by Segment - Cloud Security Gateways -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



REST OF EUROPE

Table 14: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cloud Security Gateways by Segment - Cloud Security

Gateways - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



ASIA-PACIFIC

Cloud Security Gateways Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 15: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cloud Security Gateways by Segment - Cloud Security

Gateways - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



REST OF WORLD

Table 16: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cloud Security Gateways by Segment - Cloud Security

Gateways - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



IV. COMPETITION

