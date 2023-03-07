Global Internal Trauma Fixation Device Market Report 2022 to 2027: Increasing Prevalence of Orthopedic Disorders and a Rising Geriatric Population Drives Growth

Dublin, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internal Trauma Fixation Device Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global internal trauma fixation device market size reached US$ 9.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 12.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.19% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Arthrex Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Globus Medical Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Medartis AG

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Orthopaedic Implant Company

OsteoMed (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Internal trauma fixation devices refer to the biologically inert medical tools implanted for the stabilization of fractured bones in the body. Some of the commonly used devices include cannulated screws, intramedullary nails, hip screws, cables, wires, plates and pins.

They are manufactured using stainless steel, tritium, nitinol, polyether ether ketone (PEEK), nickel and titanium and are corrosion resistant and adjustable according to the bone structure. They aid in maintaining the original shape of the bone and facilitate repair by restricting the movement of fractured bones. As a result, they are widely used across hospitals, orthopedic surgical centers and trauma and ambulatory centers.



The increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders, along with the rising geriatric population across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Moreover, the rising incidence of road accidents and sports-related injuries are providing a thrust to the market growth. The internal trauma fixation devices are widely used for elderly patients, which are more prone to fractures and joint dislocation due to osteoporosis and other bone-related disorders.

This has further led to the increasing adoption of biocompatible, elastic and fatigue and kink-resistant closure devices, which is also contributing to the market growth. In line with this, the increasing adoption of minimally invasive (MI) surgical procedures for the placement of internal trauma fixation devices is favoring the growth of the market.

Additionally, various innovations in implant technologies and the development of cement-augmented transiliacal internal fixators are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

These devices provide improved stabilization of fractures in the pelvis. Other factors, including the rising healthcare expenditure capacities of the masses, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global internal trauma fixation device market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global internal trauma fixation device market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global internal trauma fixation device market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $9.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $12.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Internal Trauma Fixation Device Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Closure Device

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Key Segments

6.1.2.1 Plates and Screws

6.1.2.2 Wires

6.1.2.3 Clips and Pins

6.1.2.4 Rods and Nails

6.1.2.5 Cables

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Bone Cement

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Material

7.1 Stainless Steel

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Nitinol

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Titanium

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Tritium

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Hospitals

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Orthopedic Surgical Centers

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Trauma Centers

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Ambulatory Centers

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yu6yb9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment