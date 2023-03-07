Nexity: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - January 2023 - Rectification

NEXITY
Société anonyme
au capital de 280 648 620 euros
Siège Social : 19, rue de Vienne – TSA 50029
75801 PARIS Cedex 08
444 346 795 RCS Paris
-Rectification-
Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital in accordance
with Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
|Information cut-off date
|Total number
of shares
|Net total number of
voting rights
|January 31, 2023
|56,129,724
|Total gross
|56,129,724
|Net total
|55,522,926
* Net total = Total number of voting rights attached to the shares – shares without voting rights
Paris, March 7, 2023
Attachment
- 2023_03_07 - Nexity_Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares - January 2023 Rectification