Nexity: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - January 2023 - Rectification

| Source: Nexity Nexity

PARIS Cedex 08, FRANCE

NEXITY
Société anonyme
au capital de 280 648 620 euros
Siège Social : 19, rue de Vienne – TSA 50029
75801 PARIS Cedex 08
444 346 795 RCS Paris

-Rectification-
Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital in accordance
with Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Information cut-off dateTotal number
of shares		Net total number of
voting rights
January 31, 2023

 		56,129,724

 		Total gross56,129,724
Net total55,522,926

* Net total = Total number of voting rights attached to the shares – shares without voting rights

Paris, March 7, 2023

