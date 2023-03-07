New York, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864039/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market to Reach $30.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Builders` and Cabinet Hardware estimated at US$16.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.2% over the period 2022-2030. Builders` Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.4% CAGR and reach US$25.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cabinet Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The Builders` and Cabinet Hardware market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.
- Adams Rite
- Allegion plc
- Ashland Hardware Systems
- ASSA ABLOY AB
- CompX International, Inc.
- Dormakaba Group
- HAGER COMPANIES
- Hickory Hardware
- Kwikset Corp.
- Markar Architectural Products
- Masco Corp.
- Medeco
- Miwa Lock Co. Ltd.
- Preferred Engineering Products Ltd.
- Rockwood Manufacturing Company
- SARGENT Manufacturing Company
- Schlage
- Securistyle Ltd.
- Security Door Controls
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
- Sugatsune America, Inc.
- The J.G. Edelen Co.,
- Tyman Plc
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Recent Market Activity
A Prelude
Cabinet Hardware Market - An Overview
A Peek into the Door and Window Hardware Market
Recession in Retrospect and the Road Ahead
The 2007-2009 Recession
US Market Hit Hard by Economic Recession
2009-2012 Europe Debt Crisis in Retrospect
US Fiscal Crisis and Eurodebt Crisis Mars Market Performance in
2012 & 2013
Current Eurozone Economic Outlook
Builders` and Cabinet Hardware - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Improvement in Global GDP Performance to Benefit Market Growth
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Allegion plc (Ireland)
Schlage (USA)
Ashland Hardware Systems (USA)
ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden)
Adams Rite (USA)
Markar Architectural Products (USA)
Medeco (USA)
Rockwood Manufacturing Company (USA)
SARGENT Manufacturing Company (USA)
Securistyle Ltd. (UK)
CompX International, Inc. (USA)
Dormakaba Group (Switzerland)
HAGER COMPANIES (USA)
Hickory Hardware (USA)
The J.G. Edelen Co. (USA)
Kwikset Corporation (USA)
Masco Corporation (USA)
Miwa Lock Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Preferred Engineering Products Ltd. (Canada)
Security Door Controls (USA)
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (USA)
Sugatsune America, Inc. (USA)
Tyman Plc (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rapid Urbanization: A Strong Growth Driver
Demographic Transformations Strengthen Market Prospects
Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Housing Units and
Infrastructure
Burgeoning Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth
Developing Countries: The Focal Point for Future Growth
Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Expansion
India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Recovery in Construction Activity Augurs Well for Market Growth
Residential Replacements to Boost Builders’ and Cabinet
Hardware Demand
Rising Investments in Commercial Real Estate Spur Market Demand
Emerging Trends in the Door Hardware Industry
Style and Fashion - Key Growth Driving Factors
Traditional Brass Finish Losing its Sheen
Use of iron and Graphite in Kitchen Cabinet Hardware
Hinge Makers Prefer Steel to Brass
Specialized Hinges Catching on
Cabinet Hardware Gaining Ground
Lockset Makers: Back to Basics
Multipoint Locking Systems Knock Entry Doors
PVD Finishing: Metamorphosing the world of Locks and Knobs
Deadbolt Locks: Grades Make all the Difference
Hong Kong and Taiwan Aim High
Lock Makers Gear up for the International Markets
Cabinet Hardware from Recycled Products
Dealers Package Installation to Boost Sales
Electronic Access Control System - A Threat to Mechanical
Locking System
Noteworthy Trends in Residential Door Designs
Modern Styles
Use of Different Materials
Attractive Doorknobs
Latest Trends in Hardware Accessory Market
Unique Designs to Create Personalized Looks
Brass Makes Comeback
Mid-Century Looks and Polished Surfaces
Table 1: World Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Builders` and Cabinet Hardware by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Builders` and Cabinet
Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Builders` and Cabinet
Hardware by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Builders` Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Builders` Hardware by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Builders` Hardware by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cabinet Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Cabinet Hardware by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Cabinet Hardware by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED STATES
Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 11: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Builders` and Cabinet Hardware by Product Segment - Builders`
Hardware and Cabinet Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: USA Historic Review for Builders` and Cabinet
Hardware by Product Segment - Builders` Hardware and Cabinet
Hardware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: USA 16-Year Perspective for Builders` and Cabinet
Hardware by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Builders` Hardware and Cabinet Hardware for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Builders` and Cabinet Hardware by Product Segment - Builders`
Hardware and Cabinet Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: Canada Historic Review for Builders` and Cabinet
Hardware by Product Segment - Builders` Hardware and Cabinet
Hardware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Builders` and Cabinet
Hardware by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Builders` Hardware and Cabinet Hardware for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 17: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Builders` and Cabinet Hardware by Product Segment - Builders`
Hardware and Cabinet Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: Japan Historic Review for Builders` and Cabinet
Hardware by Product Segment - Builders` Hardware and Cabinet
Hardware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Builders` and Cabinet
Hardware by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Builders` Hardware and Cabinet Hardware for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Builders` and Cabinet Hardware by Product Segment - Builders`
Hardware and Cabinet Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: China Historic Review for Builders` and Cabinet
Hardware by Product Segment - Builders` Hardware and Cabinet
Hardware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: China 16-Year Perspective for Builders` and Cabinet
Hardware by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Builders` Hardware and Cabinet Hardware for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 23: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Builders` and Cabinet Hardware by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: Europe Historic Review for Builders` and Cabinet
Hardware by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Builders` and Cabinet
Hardware by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Builders` and Cabinet Hardware by Product Segment - Builders`
Hardware and Cabinet Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Builders` and Cabinet
Hardware by Product Segment - Builders` Hardware and Cabinet
Hardware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Builders` and Cabinet
Hardware by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Builders` Hardware and Cabinet Hardware for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 29: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Builders` and Cabinet Hardware by Product Segment - Builders`
Hardware and Cabinet Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: France Historic Review for Builders` and Cabinet
Hardware by Product Segment - Builders` Hardware and Cabinet
Hardware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: France 16-Year Perspective for Builders` and Cabinet
Hardware by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Builders` Hardware and Cabinet Hardware for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Builders` and Cabinet Hardware by Product Segment - Builders`
Hardware and Cabinet Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Germany Historic Review for Builders` and Cabinet
Hardware by Product Segment - Builders` Hardware and Cabinet
Hardware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Builders` and Cabinet
Hardware by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Builders` Hardware and Cabinet Hardware for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 35: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Builders` and Cabinet Hardware by Product Segment - Builders`
Hardware and Cabinet Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Italy Historic Review for Builders` and Cabinet
Hardware by Product Segment - Builders` Hardware and Cabinet
Hardware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Builders` and Cabinet
Hardware by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Builders` Hardware and Cabinet Hardware for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for
2023 (E)
Table 38: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Builders` and Cabinet Hardware by Product Segment - Builders`
Hardware and Cabinet Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: UK Historic Review for Builders` and Cabinet Hardware
by Product Segment - Builders` Hardware and Cabinet Hardware
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: UK 16-Year Perspective for Builders` and Cabinet
Hardware by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Builders` Hardware and Cabinet Hardware for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 41: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Builders` and Cabinet Hardware by Product Segment -
Builders` Hardware and Cabinet Hardware - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 42: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Builders` and
Cabinet Hardware by Product Segment - Builders` Hardware and
Cabinet Hardware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Builders` and
Cabinet Hardware by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Builders` Hardware and Cabinet Hardware for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Builders` and Cabinet Hardware by Product Segment -
Builders` Hardware and Cabinet Hardware - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 45: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Builders` and
Cabinet Hardware by Product Segment - Builders` Hardware and
Cabinet Hardware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Builders` and
Cabinet Hardware by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Builders` Hardware and Cabinet Hardware for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 47: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Builders` and Cabinet Hardware by Product Segment -
Builders` Hardware and Cabinet Hardware - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 48: Rest of World Historic Review for Builders` and
Cabinet Hardware by Product Segment - Builders` Hardware and
Cabinet Hardware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Builders` and
Cabinet Hardware by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Builders` Hardware and Cabinet Hardware for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
