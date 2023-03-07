MEDIA INVITE: TRREB’S 2023 Market Outlook and 2022 Year in Review Event in York Region

| Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board Toronto Regional Real Estate Board

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board’s (TRREB) highly-anticipated 2023 Market Outlook and 2022 Year in Review event in York Region. This market event goes in depth on key issues that matter most to REALTOR® Members and their clients.

WHAT: TRREB’s 2023 Market Outlook and 2022 Year in Review Event in York Region

WHO:

  • Paul Baron, President, TRREB
  • Frank Scarpitti, Mayor of Markham
  • John DiMichele, CEO, TRREB
  • Jason Mercer, Chief Market Analyst, TRREB
  • Sean Simpson, Senior Vice President, Ipsos

WHEN: Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Venu Event Space – 2800 Hwy 7, Vaughan, ON L4K 1W8 (map)

RSVP: Genevieve Grant, Manager, Public Affairs genevieve.grant@trreb.ca

AGENDA:

9:15 a.m. Registration Begins
10:00 a.m. Event Starts
10:45 a.m. TRREB Member Q&A
11:00 a.m. Closing Remarks

THIS IS A CLOSED MEETING AND IS NOT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

Media Inquiries:
Genevieve Grant, Manager, Public Affairs genevieve.grant@trreb.ca 416-443-8159

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with almost 70,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn | Instagram | https://www.trrebwire.ca/