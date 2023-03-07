Propylene Oxide Market Forecast 2023-2030: Key Drivers, Divers, and Growth Prospects Revealed by IndexBox Research Firm

NEW YORK, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox, a leading market research firm, has published a new report on the global propylene oxide market . The report provides comprehensive insights into the market, including key trends, growth drivers, challenges, and forecasts for the period of 2023-2030. The report is now available on the IndexBox website, where readers can also access a trial of the market data.



The global propylene oxide market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for propylene oxide in various end-use industries such as automotive, construction, and packaging. The growth is also attributed to the rising demand for polyurethane foam, which is a major application of propylene oxide.

The key growth drivers of the propylene oxide market include the increasing demand for propylene oxide in the Asia Pacific region , particularly in China and India . The rising construction activities, coupled with the growth of the automotive industry in these countries, are expected to drive the demand for propylene oxide.

However, the market growth is expected to be hampered by the volatile prices of raw materials and environmental regulations. The increasing use of bio-based propylene oxide is also expected to challenge the growth of the market.

The demand for propylene oxide is influenced by various factors such as the growth of end-use industries, technological advancements, and environmental regulations. The major consuming industries of propylene oxide include automotive, construction, packaging, and furniture.

The largest market for propylene oxide is Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe. The growth prospects of the Asia Pacific market are attributed to the increasing demand for propylene oxide in China and India.

According to the report, the top five manufacturers in the global propylene oxide market are Dow Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Royal Dutch Shell plc, Huntsman Corporation, and BASF SE.

Commenting on the report, Aleksandr Romanenko, CEO of IndexBox, said, "The global propylene oxide market is witnessing steady growth, driven by the increasing demand for propylene oxide in various end-use industries. However, market growth is expected to be impacted by the volatile prices of raw materials and environmental regulations. The report provides valuable insights into the market, enabling businesses to make informed decisions."

Link to the report: https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-methyloxirane-propylene-oxide-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/

Keywords: Propylene oxide market, global propylene oxide market, IndexBox, market research, automotive, construction, packaging, furniture, Dow Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Royal Dutch Shell plc, Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE.

