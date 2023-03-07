HP Celebrates Inaugural Amplify Impact Award Winners

News Highlights

HP honors partner Sustainable Impact achievements worldwide

Celebrates six global winners and 43 total winners representing over 30 countries

100% of pledged partners have developed sustainable impact plans

New HP partner benefits expected to spur continued global momentum

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) announced the winners of its inaugural 2022 Amplify Impact Awards, celebrating partner Sustainable Impact achievements across six categories, including the Amplify Impact Global Leader Award, Sustainability Business Award, Business Excellence Award, Climate Action Award, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Strategy Award and HP LIFE Award. Winners will be honored at HP’s upcoming Amplify Partner Conference March 28-30 in Chicago.

The HP Amplify Impact program represents a first of its kind partner assessment, resource, and training program, leveraging HP’s own extensive sustainable impact investments and initiatives. To date, 100% of pledged partners have developed sustainable impact plans using the world’s first, automated, modular sustainability plan platform and exceeding initial targets.

“HP Amplify Impact partners understand that leading with Sustainability is not only good for the planet - it’s good for business, winning deals, and driving profitable growth,” said Kobi Elbaz, General Manager of HP’s Global Channel organization. “We are thrilled to celebrate the well-deserving partners who went above and beyond in driving significant impact in their respective categories and in the process, reducing their customers' footprint, while supporting HP's journey to become the world's most sustainable and just technology company.”

2022 HP Amplify Impact Award Recipients

The 2022 HP Amplify Impact award recipients include:

Global Leader Award

Winner: Introstat, South Africa - in recognition of the partner who demonstrates best overall sustainability performance.

Winner: Bechtle Logistik & Service, Pan-Europe –in recognition of the best performing multi-country partner that shows outstanding performance in driving sustainable business.

Winner: Advania, Sweden - in recognition of the highest percentage of sustainability-influenced sales deals globally.

Winner: Truis Pty Ltd, Australia - in celebration of the most impactful DE&I strategy.

Winner: CNW IT-Systeme, Germany - in recognition of the partner with the most comprehensive carbon footprint and action plan.

Winner: Introstat, South Africa – in recognition of the partner with the highest number of HP LIFE courses completed.

For the full list of the 43 winners across all categories worldwide, visit the HP Newsroom.

New Benefits Support Continued Global Momentum

Based on HP channel partner feedback, new benefits have been added to continue to support partners in their Sustainable Impact journey. The new Global Good Community Project Platform connects partners with a curated series of projects offering volunteer and donation opportunities through NGOs around the world to empower partners to meet their sustainability goals.

Another new benefit includes additional features on HP’s Find a Reseller platform. These enhancements spotlight HP Amplify Impact partners to help purpose driven businesses stand out as customers look for resellers aligned to their values.

“As one company, we can have a meaningful impact,” said James McCall, Chief Sustainability Officer at HP. “But when we empower thousands of channel partners, we can accelerate change across the IT industry. The Amplify Impact leaders we celebrate today are going beyond, creating positive, lasting impact within their local communities and for future generations.”

The adoption of HP Amplify Impact by partners around the world is a testament to the high-performance, purpose-driven culture that unites the HP ecosystem and global partner community. Today, HP partners have continued to show tremendous interest with an over 250 percent increase in HP Sustainable Impact training courses completed.

“HP sets the bar regarding sustainability and partner care among the companies I follow. No place is this more apparent than in their HP Amplify event. This year, these two critical efforts come together at Amplify to reaffirm HP's commitment to its partners and their collaborative drive to improve the world,” said Rob Enderle, Principal Analyst, Enderle Group. “The Impact Awards recognize those that go above and beyond motivating everyone competitively and increasing the focus on sustainability and inclusion for the entire group. Congratulations to those partners who won and set the bar in one of the industry's most inclusive sustainability efforts.”

Partners can learn more on the HP Partner Portal and track their performance throughout the year via the HP Amplify Impact dashboard. For more information on HP Amplify Impact visit the HP Newsroom for additional assets.

