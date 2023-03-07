Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices Global Market to Reach $14 Billion by 2030: Increased Awareness of Comorbid Conditions Spurs Growth

Dublin, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices estimated at US$7.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Diagnostic Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$7.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Therapeutic Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.6% CAGR



The Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 54 Featured) -

Cadwell Laboratories Inc.

Cleveland Medical Devices Inc.

Compumedics Ltd.

DeVilbiss Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd.

Itamar Medical Ltd.

Lowenstein Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG

Natus Medical Inc.

Philips Healthcare

ResMed Inc.

Teleflex Inc.

Vyaire Medical Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $6.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

US, the Clear Market Leader; Developing Regions Promise Growth

Market Segmentation

Competition

Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Aging Population Drives Sleep Apnea Market

Increasing Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Sleep Apnea Devices

Reimbursement Policies of CMS/Insurance Agencies

Home Sleep Testing (HST) Technological Advancements over the Years

Increased Awareness of Comorbid Conditions Spurs Market Growth

Obesity: An Opportunity Indicator for Sleep Apnea Market

Technological Advancements Improve Patient Compliance

Smaller UAS Therapy Version for Treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea

mHealth-Enabled Sleep Tracking Devices Gain Ground

Patient-Friendly Masks

Educational Campaigns

Newer CPAP Alternatives

Digital Sleep Apnea Devices Market Trends

Emergence of Dental Sleep Medicine

Oral Appliances vs. CPAP

Sleep Apnea/Sleep Disorders in Children Responsible for Obesity

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pa4my3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment