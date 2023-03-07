New York, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818127/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Remote Patient Monitoring Systems estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 18.4% over the period 2022-2030. Special Monitors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.5% CAGR and reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vital Sign Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 22.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $614 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.4% CAGR



The Remote Patient Monitoring Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$614 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.7% and 14.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 162 Featured)

- Biotronik SE & Co. KG

- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

- Intel Corporation

- Johnson & Johnson

- Koninklijke Philips NV

- Medtronic of Canada Ltd.

- Philips Healthcare

- Robert Bosch GmbH

- Welch Allyn, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818127/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Remote Patient Monitoring Systems - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Patient Monitoring Systems by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Remote Patient Monitoring

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Remote Patient

Monitoring Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vital

Sign Monitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Vital Sign Monitors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Vital Sign Monitors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Special Monitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Special Monitors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Special Monitors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cancer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Cancer by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Cancer by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cardiovascular Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Cardiovascular Diseases by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Diseases

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diabetes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Diabetes by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Diabetes by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sleep Disorder by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Sleep Disorder by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Sleep Disorder by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospital based Patients by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Hospital based Patients by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospital based Patients

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ambulatory Patients by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Patients by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Patients by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Home Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Home Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hypertension by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Hypertension by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Hypertension by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 37: World Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2023 (E)

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Remote

Patient Monitoring Systems by Product Type - Special Monitors

and Vital Sign Monitors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Remote Patient Monitoring

Systems by Product Type - Special Monitors and Vital Sign

Monitors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Remote Patient Monitoring

Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Special Monitors and Vital Sign Monitors for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Remote

Patient Monitoring Systems by Application - Diabetes,

Hypertension, Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Sleep Disorder

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Remote Patient Monitoring

Systems by Application - Diabetes, Hypertension, Cancer,

Cardiovascular Diseases, Sleep Disorder and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Remote Patient Monitoring

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Diabetes, Hypertension, Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases,

Sleep Disorder and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Remote

Patient Monitoring Systems by End-Use - Hospital based

Patients, Ambulatory Patients and Home Healthcare - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Remote Patient Monitoring

Systems by End-Use - Hospital based Patients, Ambulatory

Patients and Home Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Remote Patient Monitoring

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospital based Patients, Ambulatory Patients and Home

Healthcare for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Patient Monitoring Systems by Product Type - Special

Monitors and Vital Sign Monitors - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Remote Patient Monitoring

Systems by Product Type - Special Monitors and Vital Sign

Monitors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Remote Patient

Monitoring Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Special Monitors and Vital Sign Monitors for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Patient Monitoring Systems by Application - Diabetes,

Hypertension, Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Sleep Disorder

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Remote Patient Monitoring

Systems by Application - Diabetes, Hypertension, Cancer,

Cardiovascular Diseases, Sleep Disorder and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Remote Patient

Monitoring Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Diabetes, Hypertension, Cancer, Cardiovascular

Diseases, Sleep Disorder and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Patient Monitoring Systems by End-Use - Hospital based

Patients, Ambulatory Patients and Home Healthcare - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Remote Patient Monitoring

Systems by End-Use - Hospital based Patients, Ambulatory

Patients and Home Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Remote Patient

Monitoring Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospital based Patients, Ambulatory Patients and Home

Healthcare for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Patient Monitoring Systems by Product Type - Special

Monitors and Vital Sign Monitors - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Remote Patient Monitoring

Systems by Product Type - Special Monitors and Vital Sign

Monitors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Remote Patient

Monitoring Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Special Monitors and Vital Sign Monitors for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Patient Monitoring Systems by Application - Diabetes,

Hypertension, Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Sleep Disorder

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Remote Patient Monitoring

Systems by Application - Diabetes, Hypertension, Cancer,

Cardiovascular Diseases, Sleep Disorder and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Remote Patient

Monitoring Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Diabetes, Hypertension, Cancer, Cardiovascular

Diseases, Sleep Disorder and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Patient Monitoring Systems by End-Use - Hospital based

Patients, Ambulatory Patients and Home Healthcare - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Remote Patient Monitoring

Systems by End-Use - Hospital based Patients, Ambulatory

Patients and Home Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Remote Patient

Monitoring Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospital based Patients, Ambulatory Patients and Home

Healthcare for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Patient Monitoring Systems by Product Type - Special

Monitors and Vital Sign Monitors - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Remote Patient Monitoring

Systems by Product Type - Special Monitors and Vital Sign

Monitors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Remote Patient

Monitoring Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Special Monitors and Vital Sign Monitors for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Patient Monitoring Systems by Application - Diabetes,

Hypertension, Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Sleep Disorder

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Remote Patient Monitoring

Systems by Application - Diabetes, Hypertension, Cancer,

Cardiovascular Diseases, Sleep Disorder and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Remote Patient

Monitoring Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Diabetes, Hypertension, Cancer, Cardiovascular

Diseases, Sleep Disorder and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Patient Monitoring Systems by End-Use - Hospital based

Patients, Ambulatory Patients and Home Healthcare - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Remote Patient Monitoring

Systems by End-Use - Hospital based Patients, Ambulatory

Patients and Home Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Remote Patient

Monitoring Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospital based Patients, Ambulatory Patients and Home

Healthcare for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Patient Monitoring Systems by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Remote Patient Monitoring

Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Remote Patient

Monitoring Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Patient Monitoring Systems by Product Type - Special

Monitors and Vital Sign Monitors - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Remote Patient Monitoring

Systems by Product Type - Special Monitors and Vital Sign

Monitors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Remote Patient

Monitoring Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Special Monitors and Vital Sign Monitors for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Patient Monitoring Systems by Application - Diabetes,

Hypertension, Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Sleep Disorder

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Remote Patient Monitoring

Systems by Application - Diabetes, Hypertension, Cancer,

Cardiovascular Diseases, Sleep Disorder and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Remote Patient

Monitoring Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Diabetes, Hypertension, Cancer, Cardiovascular

Diseases, Sleep Disorder and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Patient Monitoring Systems by End-Use - Hospital based

Patients, Ambulatory Patients and Home Healthcare - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Remote Patient Monitoring

Systems by End-Use - Hospital based Patients, Ambulatory

Patients and Home Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Remote Patient

Monitoring Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospital based Patients, Ambulatory Patients and Home

Healthcare for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Patient Monitoring Systems by Product Type - Special

Monitors and Vital Sign Monitors - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Remote Patient Monitoring

Systems by Product Type - Special Monitors and Vital Sign

Monitors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Remote Patient

Monitoring Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Special Monitors and Vital Sign Monitors for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Patient Monitoring Systems by Application - Diabetes,

Hypertension, Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Sleep Disorder

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Remote Patient Monitoring

Systems by Application - Diabetes, Hypertension, Cancer,

Cardiovascular Diseases, Sleep Disorder and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Remote Patient

Monitoring Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Diabetes, Hypertension, Cancer, Cardiovascular

Diseases, Sleep Disorder and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Patient Monitoring Systems by End-Use - Hospital based

Patients, Ambulatory Patients and Home Healthcare - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Remote Patient Monitoring

Systems by End-Use - Hospital based Patients, Ambulatory

Patients and Home Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Remote Patient

Monitoring Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospital based Patients, Ambulatory Patients and Home

Healthcare for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Patient Monitoring Systems by Product Type - Special

Monitors and Vital Sign Monitors - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Remote Patient Monitoring

Systems by Product Type - Special Monitors and Vital Sign

Monitors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Remote Patient

Monitoring Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Special Monitors and Vital Sign Monitors for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Patient Monitoring Systems by Application - Diabetes,

Hypertension, Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Sleep Disorder

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Remote Patient Monitoring

Systems by Application - Diabetes, Hypertension, Cancer,

Cardiovascular Diseases, Sleep Disorder and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Remote Patient

Monitoring Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Diabetes, Hypertension, Cancer, Cardiovascular

Diseases, Sleep Disorder and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Patient Monitoring Systems by End-Use - Hospital based

Patients, Ambulatory Patients and Home Healthcare - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Remote Patient

Monitoring Systems by End-Use - Hospital based Patients,

Ambulatory Patients and Home Healthcare Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Remote Patient

Monitoring Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospital based Patients, Ambulatory Patients and Home

Healthcare for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Patient Monitoring Systems by Product Type - Special

Monitors and Vital Sign Monitors - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Remote Patient Monitoring

Systems by Product Type - Special Monitors and Vital Sign

Monitors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Remote Patient

Monitoring Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Special Monitors and Vital Sign Monitors for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Patient Monitoring Systems by Application - Diabetes,

Hypertension, Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Sleep Disorder

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Remote Patient Monitoring

Systems by Application - Diabetes, Hypertension, Cancer,

Cardiovascular Diseases, Sleep Disorder and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Remote Patient

Monitoring Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Diabetes, Hypertension, Cancer, Cardiovascular

Diseases, Sleep Disorder and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Patient Monitoring Systems by End-Use - Hospital based

Patients, Ambulatory Patients and Home Healthcare - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Remote Patient Monitoring

Systems by End-Use - Hospital based Patients, Ambulatory

Patients and Home Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Remote Patient

Monitoring Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hospital based Patients, Ambulatory Patients and Home

Healthcare for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2023 (E)

Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Remote

Patient Monitoring Systems by Product Type - Special Monitors

and Vital Sign Monitors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Remote Patient Monitoring

Systems by Product Type - Special Monitors and Vital Sign

Monitors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Remote Patient Monitoring

Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Special Monitors and Vital Sign Monitors for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Remote

Patient Monitoring Systems by Application - Diabetes,

Hypertension, Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Sleep Disorder

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK Historic Review for Remote Patient Monitoring

Systems by Application - Diabetes, Hypertension, Cancer,

Cardiovascular Diseases, Sleep Disorder and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: UK 16-Year Perspective for Remote Patient Monitoring

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Diabetes, Hypertension, Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases,

Sleep Disorder and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Remote

Patient Monitoring Systems by End-Use - Hospital based

Patients, Ambulatory Patients and Home Healthcare - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: UK Historic Review for Remote Patient Monitoring

Systems by End-Use - Hospital based Patients, Ambulatory

Patients and Home Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 121: UK 16-Year Perspective for Remote Patient Monitoring

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospital based Patients, Ambulatory Patients and Home



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818127/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________