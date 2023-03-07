Global Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Strategic Report 2023: PET-MRI Emerging as a Promising Standard for Imaging Soft Tissue Contrast

Dublin, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.8% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $767.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.4% CAGR



The Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$767.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

