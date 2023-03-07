Dublin, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, NLP, Predictive Analytics, Synthetic Data, SaaS, Database Management, No-Code, Web 3" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of IT, Computing and Communications (ITCC) Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) provides a snapshot on emerging ICT solutions powered by Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Metaverse, Augmented Reality, Computer Vision, Voice Analytics, Synthetic Data, Edge Computing, No-Code Platforms, Generative AI and DesignOps - based innovations that help companies building AI infrastructures, developing content, language training platforms, automation, workforce management, interactions platforms, and decision making platforms.
ITCC TOE's mission is to investigate emerging wireless communication and computing technology areas including 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Big Data, cloud computing, augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, virtualization and the Internet of Things and their new applications; unearth new products and service offerings; highlight trends in the wireless networking, data management and computing spaces; provide updates on technology funding; evaluate intellectual property; follow technology transfer and solution deployment/integration; track development of standards and software; and report on legislative and policy issues and many more.
The Information & Communication Technology cluster provides global industry analysis, technology competitive analysis, and insights into game-changing technologies in the wireless communication and computing space. Innovations in ICT have deeply permeated various applications and markets. These innovations have profound impact on a range of business functions for computing, communications, business intelligence, data processing, information security, workflow automation, quality of service (QoS) measurements, simulations, customer relationship management, knowledge management functions and many more. Our global teams of industry experts continuously monitor technology areas such as Big Data, cloud computing, communication services, mobile and wireless communication space, IT applications & services, network security, and unified communications markets. In addition, we also closely look at vertical markets and connected industries to provide a holistic view of the ICT Industry.
Key Topics Covered:
Innovations In Metaverse, Synthetic Data, Saas, Database Management, No-code, and Analytics, Web 3
- Cloud-native Distributed Database for Data-heavy Business Applications
- SingleStore - Value Proposition
- SingleStore - Investor Dashboard
- Fully Managed ML Feature Platform for Enterprises and SMEs
- Value Proposition of Tecton
- Tecton, Inc - Investor Dashboard
- AI-enabled Real Estate Decarbonization Platform and Asset-level Solution
- Accacia's Value Proposition
- Accacia - Investor Dashboard
- Low-code FinTech Platform Enabling Rapid Financial Solution Development
- Toqio's Value Proposition
- Toqio - Investor Dashboard
- Web3 App Development Platform Enabling Developers Without In-house Blockchain
- Alchemy's Value Proposition
- Alchemy - Investor Dashboard
- Real-time Data Solution on Unified Stack for Rich Enterprise Applications
- DataStax - Value Proposition
- DataStax - Investor Dashboard
- AI-driven Road Traffic Management Platform for Efficient and Safer Mobility
- Miovision - Value Proposition
- Miovision - Investor Dashboard
- AI Based Multilingual Translator Solution for Financial Reports
- WritePath - Value Proposition
- WritePath - Investor Dashboard
- Cloud-based, AI-powered Video Surveillance for Modern Enterprise Security
- Verkada - Value Proposition
- Verkada - Investor Dashboard
- Advance Predictive Analytics for Travel Recommendations Enabling Saving on Flight Tickets
- Hopper's Value Proposition
- Hopper - Investor Dashboard
- Conversational AI Platform for Virtual Assistance for Enterprises Automation
- Value Proposition of Avaamo
- Avaamo - Investor Dashboard
- No-Code Digital Adoption Platform for Enhancing Enterprise Software Investments
- Value Proposition of Whatfix
- Whatfix - Investor Dashboard
- AI Based Automated Contract Review Platform for Law Firms
- LexCheck's Value Proposition
- LexCheck - Investor Dashboard
- Using Machine Vision and AI to Make Game-changing Decisions
- Value Proposition of Hawk-Eye Innovations
- Hawk-Eye Innovations - Investor Dashboard
- Miniature System on a Module (SoM) for Reduced Power Consumption and Cost
- Synaptics - Value Proposition
- Synaptics - Investor Dashboard
- Greater Data Storage Over Cloud Without Hardware Updates
- phoenixNAP - Value Proposition
- phoenixNAP - Investor Dashboard
- Key Contacts
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Accacia
- Alchemy
- Avaamo
- DataStax
- Hawk-Eye Innovations
- Hopper
- LexCheck
- Miovision
- phoenixNAP
- SingleStore
- Synaptics
- Tecton, Inc
- Toqio
- Verkada
- Whatfix
- WritePath
