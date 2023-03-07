Dublin, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, NLP, Predictive Analytics, Synthetic Data, SaaS, Database Management, No-Code, Web 3" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This edition of IT, Computing and Communications (ITCC) Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) provides a snapshot on emerging ICT solutions powered by Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Metaverse, Augmented Reality, Computer Vision, Voice Analytics, Synthetic Data, Edge Computing, No-Code Platforms, Generative AI and DesignOps - based innovations that help companies building AI infrastructures, developing content, language training platforms, automation, workforce management, interactions platforms, and decision making platforms.

ITCC TOE's mission is to investigate emerging wireless communication and computing technology areas including 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Big Data, cloud computing, augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, virtualization and the Internet of Things and their new applications; unearth new products and service offerings; highlight trends in the wireless networking, data management and computing spaces; provide updates on technology funding; evaluate intellectual property; follow technology transfer and solution deployment/integration; track development of standards and software; and report on legislative and policy issues and many more.

The Information & Communication Technology cluster provides global industry analysis, technology competitive analysis, and insights into game-changing technologies in the wireless communication and computing space. Innovations in ICT have deeply permeated various applications and markets. These innovations have profound impact on a range of business functions for computing, communications, business intelligence, data processing, information security, workflow automation, quality of service (QoS) measurements, simulations, customer relationship management, knowledge management functions and many more. Our global teams of industry experts continuously monitor technology areas such as Big Data, cloud computing, communication services, mobile and wireless communication space, IT applications & services, network security, and unified communications markets. In addition, we also closely look at vertical markets and connected industries to provide a holistic view of the ICT Industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Innovations In Metaverse, Synthetic Data, Saas, Database Management, No-code, and Analytics, Web 3

Cloud-native Distributed Database for Data-heavy Business Applications

SingleStore - Value Proposition

SingleStore - Investor Dashboard

Fully Managed ML Feature Platform for Enterprises and SMEs

Value Proposition of Tecton

Tecton, Inc - Investor Dashboard

AI-enabled Real Estate Decarbonization Platform and Asset-level Solution

Accacia's Value Proposition

Accacia - Investor Dashboard

Low-code FinTech Platform Enabling Rapid Financial Solution Development

Toqio's Value Proposition

Toqio - Investor Dashboard

Web3 App Development Platform Enabling Developers Without In-house Blockchain

Alchemy's Value Proposition

Alchemy - Investor Dashboard

Real-time Data Solution on Unified Stack for Rich Enterprise Applications

DataStax - Value Proposition

DataStax - Investor Dashboard

AI-driven Road Traffic Management Platform for Efficient and Safer Mobility

Miovision - Value Proposition

Miovision - Investor Dashboard

AI Based Multilingual Translator Solution for Financial Reports

WritePath - Value Proposition

WritePath - Investor Dashboard

Cloud-based, AI-powered Video Surveillance for Modern Enterprise Security

Verkada - Value Proposition

Verkada - Investor Dashboard

Advance Predictive Analytics for Travel Recommendations Enabling Saving on Flight Tickets

Hopper's Value Proposition

Hopper - Investor Dashboard

Conversational AI Platform for Virtual Assistance for Enterprises Automation

Value Proposition of Avaamo

Avaamo - Investor Dashboard

No-Code Digital Adoption Platform for Enhancing Enterprise Software Investments

Value Proposition of Whatfix

Whatfix - Investor Dashboard

AI Based Automated Contract Review Platform for Law Firms

LexCheck's Value Proposition

LexCheck - Investor Dashboard

Using Machine Vision and AI to Make Game-changing Decisions

Value Proposition of Hawk-Eye Innovations

Hawk-Eye Innovations - Investor Dashboard

Miniature System on a Module (SoM) for Reduced Power Consumption and Cost

Synaptics - Value Proposition

Synaptics - Investor Dashboard

Greater Data Storage Over Cloud Without Hardware Updates

phoenixNAP - Value Proposition

phoenixNAP - Investor Dashboard

Key Contacts

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Accacia

Alchemy

Avaamo

DataStax

Hawk-Eye Innovations

Hopper

LexCheck

Miovision

phoenixNAP

SingleStore

Synaptics

Tecton, Inc

Toqio

Verkada

Whatfix

WritePath

