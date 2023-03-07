Artificial Intelligence in Neurology Operating Room Global Market Report 2023: Demand for Diagnosis Predictions, Identifying Post-Op Complications & More Drives Adoption

Dublin, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Neurology Operating Room Market by Offering (Hardware, Software-as-a-Service), Technology (Machine Learning and Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Others), Indication, Application, End User, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global artificial intelligence (AI) in neurology operating room market size reached US$ 30.13 Million in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 346.44 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 50.24% during 2022-2028.

The burgeoning healthcare industry, increasing utilization of AI in neurology operating rooms to predict cardiac and wound complications, and the growing demand for AI-based robotic surgeries represent some of the key factors driving the market.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Neurology Operating Room Market Trends:



The increasing demand for AI in neurology operating rooms to predict prognosis, identify potential post-operative complications, and track data for better aftercare and recovery represents one of the key factors supporting the market growth. Besides this, there is an increase in the utilization of AI in neurology operating rooms to identify risk factors and predict cardiac and wound complications and mortality among patients going through anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF) across the globe. This, along with the thriving healthcare industry, is propelling the growth of the market.

In addition, the growing demand for AI in research centers of neurosurgery to collect, analyze, process, and disseminate data is offering a positive market outlook. Moreover, there is a rise in the employment of AI to diagnose epilepsy and tumor type, glioma, acute ischaemic events, and cerebral aneurysms around the world. This, coupled with the growing awareness among the masses about the benefits of AI-enabled surgeries over conventional surgeries, is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for AI-based robotic surgeries that are minimally invasive (MI) and result in quick recovery and less blood loss is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Additionally, the increasing application of AI to enhance remote surgical capabilities is bolstering the growth of the market.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global artificial intelligence (AI) in neurology operating room market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on offering, technology, indication, application, and end user.



Offering Insights:

Hardware

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the artificial intelligence (AI) in neurology operating room market based on the offering. This includes hardware and software-as-a-service (SaaS). According to the report, software-as-a-service (SaaS) represented the largest segment.



Technology Insights:

Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Others

A detailed breakup and analysis of the artificial intelligence (AI) in neurology operating room market based on technology has also been provided in the report. This includes machine learning (ML) and deep learning, natural language processing (NLP), and others. According to the report, machine learning (ML) and deep learning accounted for the largest market share.



Indication Insights:

Neurotechnology

Neuromonitoring Neuromodulation Neurofeedback Neuro-Pharmacology Other Neurotechnology Indications

Neurosurgery Functional Neurosurgery Other Neurosurgery



A detailed breakup and analysis of the artificial intelligence (AI) in neurology operating room market based on indication has also been provided in the report. This includes neurotechnology (neuromonitoring, neuromodulation, neurofeedback, neuro-pharmacology, and other neurotechnology indications) and neurosurgery (functional neurosurgery and other neurosurgery). According to the report, neurotechnology accounted for the largest market share.



Application Insights:

Training

Diagnosis

Surgical Planning and Rehabilitation

Pre-Operative

Intra-Operative

Post-Operative

Outcomes and Risk Analysis

Integration and Connectivity

Others

A detailed breakup and analysis of the artificial intelligence (AI) in neurology operating room market based on application has also been provided in the report. This includes training, diagnosis, surgical planning and rehabilitation (pre-operative, intra-operative, and post-operative), outcomes and risk analysis, integration and connectivity, and others. According to the report, diagnosis accounted for the largest market share.



End User Insights:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

A detailed breakup and analysis of the artificial intelligence (AI) in neurology operating room market based on end user has also been provided in the report. This includes hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. According to the report, hospitals accounted for the largest market share.



Regional Insights:

North America

United States Canada



Asia Pacific

China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe

Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America

Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global artificial intelligence (AI) in neurology operating room market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global artificial intelligence (AI) in neurology operating room market?

What are the key regional markets?

Which countries represent the most attractive artificial intelligence (AI) in neurology operating room markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the offering?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the indication?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What is the competitive structure of the global artificial intelligence (AI) in neurology operating room market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global artificial intelligence (AI) in neurology operating room market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $30.13 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $346.44 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 50.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Neurology Operating Room Market



6 Market Breakup by Offering



7 Market Breakup by Technology



8 Market Breakup by Indication



9 Market Breakup by Application



10 Market Breakup by End User



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Activ Surgical

Caresyntax Corporation

DeepOR SAS

LeanTaaS

Medtronic Plc

Proximie Limited

Scalpel Limited

Surgalign Spine Technologies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/csvxg

