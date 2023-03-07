New York, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smartphones Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817950/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Smartphones Market to Reach 1.7 Billion Units by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smartphones estimated at 1.4 Billion Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 1.7 Billion Units by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 2.4% over the period 2022-2030. Android, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.5% CAGR and reach 1.5 Billion Units by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the iOS segment is readjusted to a revised 1.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 382.1 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.8% CAGR



The Smartphones market in the U.S. is estimated at 382.1 Million Units in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 322.9 Million Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 1.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 393 Featured)

- Apple, Inc.

- ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.

- Celkon Impex Pvt., Ltd.

- Cosmic Technologies, Inc. - Cherry Mobile

- Digicel Group

- Fujitsu Mobile Communications Limited

- Gionee Communication Equipment Co., Ltd.

- Google LLC

- HTC Corporation

- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

- Intex Technologies (India) Ltd.

- Karbonn Mobiles

- Kyocera Communications, Inc.

- Lava International Ltd.

- Lenovo Group Ltd.

- LG Electronics, Inc.

- Micromax Informatics Ltd.

- Motorola Mobility LLC

- Olive Telecom

- OnePlus

- Oppo Electronics Corporation

- Orange SA

- Panasonic Corporation

- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

- Sony Mobile Communications, Inc.

- Spice Mobility Ltd.

- TCL Corporation

- Vodafone Group PLC

- Xiaomi (Mi Global)

- ZTE Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817950/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Smartphones - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphones by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Android by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Android by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for iOS

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for iOS by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

OS Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand

Units for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Other OS Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 9: World Smartphones Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Units for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Smartphones Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 10: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: USA 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and Other

OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 12: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 13: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and

Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Smartphones Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 14: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and Other

OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Smartphones Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 16: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: China 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and Other

OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Smartphones Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 18: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphones by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 19: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 20: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and

Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Smartphones Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 22: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: France 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and

Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Smartphones Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 24: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and

Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 26: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and Other

OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Smartphones Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 28: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: UK 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and Other

OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 30: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and Other

OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 32: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and

Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 34: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by

OS Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS

and Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Smartphones Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 36: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smartphones by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 37: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and

Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Smartphones Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 40: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and

Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



INDIA

Smartphones Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 42: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: India 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and Other

OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



SOUTH KOREA

Table 44: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and

Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 46: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for

Smartphones by OS Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Android, iOS and Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



LATIN AMERICA

Smartphones Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)

Table 48: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smartphones by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 49: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by

OS Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS

and Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



ARGENTINA

Table 52: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: Argentina 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and

Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



BRAZIL

Table 54: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 55: Brazil 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and

Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



MEXICO

Table 56: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Mexico 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and

Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 58: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: Rest of Latin America 8-Year Perspective for

Smartphones by OS Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Android, iOS and Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



MIDDLE EAST

Smartphones Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)

Table 60: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smartphones by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi

Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 61: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets

for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and

Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



IRAN

Table 64: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: Iran 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and Other

OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



ISRAEL

Table 66: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 67: Israel 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and

Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 68: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Saudi Arabia 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and

Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 70: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 71: UAE 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and Other

OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 72: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 73: Rest of Middle East 8-Year Perspective for

Smartphones by OS Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Android, iOS and Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



AFRICA

Smartphones Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Africa for 2023 (E)

Table 74: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphones by OS Type - Android, iOS and Other OS Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Units for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Africa 8-Year Perspective for Smartphones by OS Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Android, iOS and

Other OS Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817950/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________