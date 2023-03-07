New York, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Payment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817937/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Mobile Payment Market to Reach $494.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mobile Payment estimated at US$72 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$494.5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 27.2% over the period 2022-2030. Near Field Communications (NFC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 35.3% CAGR and reach US$166.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Direct Mobile Billing segment is readjusted to a revised 30.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $19.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 37.6% CAGR
The Mobile Payment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$155.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 37.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.6% and 23% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 98 Featured)
- Bharti Airtel Ltd.
- Comviva Technologies Limited
- FIS
- Gemalto NV
- Google LLC
- MasterCard International, Inc.
- Orange SA
- PayPal, Inc.
- Vodafone Group PLC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817937/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Payment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Near
Field Communications (NFC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Near Field Communications
(NFC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Direct Mobile Billing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Direct Mobile Billing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Web Payment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Web Payment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile App by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Mobile App by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SMS
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for SMS by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Remote Payment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Remote Payment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proximity Payment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Proximity Payment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 8-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 8-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Entertainment & Media by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 8-Year Perspective for Entertainment & Media by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World 8-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail & eCommerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 8-Year Perspective for Retail & eCommerce by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 8-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World 8-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 33: World Mobile Payment Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Mobile Payment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Payment by Technology - Near Field Communications (NFC), Direct
Mobile Billing, Mobile Web Payment, Mobile App, SMS and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near Field
Communications (NFC), Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web
Payment, Mobile App, SMS and Other Technologies for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 36: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Payment by Location - Remote Payment and Proximity Payment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by Location -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote Payment and
Proximity Payment for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Payment by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Entertainment & Media,
Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Transportation and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Entertainment & Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce,
Transportation and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Payment by Technology - Near Field Communications (NFC),
Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web Payment, Mobile App, SMS and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near Field
Communications (NFC), Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web
Payment, Mobile App, SMS and Other Technologies for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 42: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Payment by Location - Remote Payment and Proximity
Payment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by
Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote
Payment and Proximity Payment for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Payment by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Entertainment &
Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Transportation and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Entertainment & Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce,
Transportation and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Mobile Payment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Payment by Technology - Near Field Communications (NFC),
Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web Payment, Mobile App, SMS and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near Field
Communications (NFC), Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web
Payment, Mobile App, SMS and Other Technologies for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 48: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Payment by Location - Remote Payment and Proximity
Payment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by
Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote
Payment and Proximity Payment for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Payment by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Entertainment &
Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Transportation and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Entertainment & Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce,
Transportation and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Mobile Payment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Payment by Technology - Near Field Communications (NFC),
Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web Payment, Mobile App, SMS and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: China 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near Field
Communications (NFC), Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web
Payment, Mobile App, SMS and Other Technologies for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 54: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Payment by Location - Remote Payment and Proximity
Payment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by
Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote
Payment and Proximity Payment for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Payment by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Entertainment &
Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Transportation and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Entertainment & Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce,
Transportation and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Mobile Payment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Payment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 60: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Payment by Technology - Near Field Communications (NFC),
Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web Payment, Mobile App, SMS and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near Field
Communications (NFC), Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web
Payment, Mobile App, SMS and Other Technologies for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Payment by Location - Remote Payment and Proximity
Payment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by
Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote
Payment and Proximity Payment for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Payment by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Entertainment &
Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Transportation and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Entertainment & Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce,
Transportation and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Mobile Payment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 66: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Payment by Technology - Near Field Communications (NFC),
Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web Payment, Mobile App, SMS and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near Field
Communications (NFC), Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web
Payment, Mobile App, SMS and Other Technologies for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Payment by Location - Remote Payment and Proximity
Payment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: France 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by
Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote
Payment and Proximity Payment for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Payment by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Entertainment &
Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Transportation and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: France 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Entertainment & Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce,
Transportation and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Mobile Payment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 72: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Payment by Technology - Near Field Communications (NFC),
Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web Payment, Mobile App, SMS and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near Field
Communications (NFC), Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web
Payment, Mobile App, SMS and Other Technologies for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Payment by Location - Remote Payment and Proximity
Payment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by
Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote
Payment and Proximity Payment for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Payment by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Entertainment &
Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Transportation and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Entertainment & Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce,
Transportation and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 78: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Payment by Technology - Near Field Communications (NFC),
Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web Payment, Mobile App, SMS and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near Field
Communications (NFC), Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web
Payment, Mobile App, SMS and Other Technologies for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Payment by Location - Remote Payment and Proximity
Payment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by
Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote
Payment and Proximity Payment for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Payment by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Entertainment &
Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Transportation and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 83: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Entertainment & Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce,
Transportation and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Mobile Payment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 84: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Payment by Technology - Near Field Communications (NFC), Direct
Mobile Billing, Mobile Web Payment, Mobile App, SMS and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near Field
Communications (NFC), Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web
Payment, Mobile App, SMS and Other Technologies for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Payment by Location - Remote Payment and Proximity Payment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by Location -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote Payment and
Proximity Payment for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile
Payment by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Entertainment & Media,
Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Transportation and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: UK 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Entertainment & Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce,
Transportation and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 90: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Payment by Technology - Near Field Communications (NFC),
Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web Payment, Mobile App, SMS and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 91: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near Field
Communications (NFC), Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web
Payment, Mobile App, SMS and Other Technologies for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Payment by Location - Remote Payment and Proximity
Payment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by
Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote
Payment and Proximity Payment for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 94: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Payment by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Entertainment &
Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Transportation and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 95: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Entertainment & Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce,
Transportation and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 96: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Payment by Technology - Near Field Communications (NFC),
Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web Payment, Mobile App, SMS and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 97: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near Field
Communications (NFC), Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web
Payment, Mobile App, SMS and Other Technologies for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Payment by Location - Remote Payment and Proximity
Payment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by
Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote
Payment and Proximity Payment for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 100: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Payment by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Entertainment &
Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Transportation and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 101: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Entertainment & Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce,
Transportation and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 102: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Mobile Payment by Technology - Near Field
Communications (NFC), Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web
Payment, Mobile App, SMS and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near
Field Communications (NFC), Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web
Payment, Mobile App, SMS and Other Technologies for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Mobile Payment by Location - Remote Payment and
Proximity Payment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment
by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote
Payment and Proximity Payment for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 106: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Mobile Payment by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Entertainment & Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce,
Transportation and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 107: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Entertainment & Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce,
Transportation and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Mobile Payment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mobile Payment by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mobile Payment by Technology - Near Field Communications
(NFC), Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web Payment, Mobile App,
SMS and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near
Field Communications (NFC), Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web
Payment, Mobile App, SMS and Other Technologies for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mobile Payment by Location - Remote Payment and Proximity
Payment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 113: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment
by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote
Payment and Proximity Payment for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Mobile Payment by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Entertainment & Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce,
Transportation and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 115: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Entertainment & Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce,
Transportation and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Mobile Payment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Payment by Technology - Near Field Communications (NFC),
Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web Payment, Mobile App, SMS and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near Field
Communications (NFC), Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web
Payment, Mobile App, SMS and Other Technologies for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 118: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Payment by Location - Remote Payment and Proximity
Payment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 119: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by
Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote
Payment and Proximity Payment for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 120: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Payment by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Entertainment &
Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Transportation and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 121: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817937/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Mobile Payment Market to Reach $494.5 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Payment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817937/?utm_source=GNW