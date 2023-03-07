New York, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Payment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817937/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Mobile Payment Market to Reach $494.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mobile Payment estimated at US$72 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$494.5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 27.2% over the period 2022-2030. Near Field Communications (NFC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 35.3% CAGR and reach US$166.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Direct Mobile Billing segment is readjusted to a revised 30.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $19.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 37.6% CAGR



The Mobile Payment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$155.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 37.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.6% and 23% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 98 Featured)

- Bharti Airtel Ltd.

- Comviva Technologies Limited

- FIS

- Gemalto NV

- Google LLC

- MasterCard International, Inc.

- Orange SA

- PayPal, Inc.

- Vodafone Group PLC





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817937/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Payment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Near

Field Communications (NFC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Near Field Communications

(NFC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Direct Mobile Billing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Direct Mobile Billing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Web Payment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Web Payment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile App by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Mobile App by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SMS

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for SMS by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Payment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Remote Payment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Proximity Payment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Proximity Payment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 8-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &

Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 8-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Entertainment & Media by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 8-Year Perspective for Entertainment & Media by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World 8-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail & eCommerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 8-Year Perspective for Retail & eCommerce by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 8-Year Perspective for Transportation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World 8-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 33: World Mobile Payment Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Mobile Payment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Payment by Technology - Near Field Communications (NFC), Direct

Mobile Billing, Mobile Web Payment, Mobile App, SMS and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near Field

Communications (NFC), Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web

Payment, Mobile App, SMS and Other Technologies for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 36: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Payment by Location - Remote Payment and Proximity Payment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by Location -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote Payment and

Proximity Payment for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Payment by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Entertainment & Media,

Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Transportation and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Entertainment & Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce,

Transportation and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Payment by Technology - Near Field Communications (NFC),

Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web Payment, Mobile App, SMS and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near Field

Communications (NFC), Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web

Payment, Mobile App, SMS and Other Technologies for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 42: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Payment by Location - Remote Payment and Proximity

Payment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote

Payment and Proximity Payment for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Payment by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Entertainment &

Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Transportation and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Entertainment & Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce,

Transportation and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Mobile Payment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Payment by Technology - Near Field Communications (NFC),

Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web Payment, Mobile App, SMS and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near Field

Communications (NFC), Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web

Payment, Mobile App, SMS and Other Technologies for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 48: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Payment by Location - Remote Payment and Proximity

Payment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote

Payment and Proximity Payment for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Payment by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Entertainment &

Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Transportation and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Entertainment & Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce,

Transportation and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Mobile Payment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Payment by Technology - Near Field Communications (NFC),

Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web Payment, Mobile App, SMS and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: China 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near Field

Communications (NFC), Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web

Payment, Mobile App, SMS and Other Technologies for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 54: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Payment by Location - Remote Payment and Proximity

Payment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote

Payment and Proximity Payment for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Payment by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Entertainment &

Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Transportation and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Entertainment & Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce,

Transportation and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Mobile Payment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Payment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 60: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Payment by Technology - Near Field Communications (NFC),

Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web Payment, Mobile App, SMS and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near Field

Communications (NFC), Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web

Payment, Mobile App, SMS and Other Technologies for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Payment by Location - Remote Payment and Proximity

Payment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote

Payment and Proximity Payment for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Payment by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Entertainment &

Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Transportation and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Entertainment & Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce,

Transportation and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Mobile Payment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 66: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Payment by Technology - Near Field Communications (NFC),

Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web Payment, Mobile App, SMS and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near Field

Communications (NFC), Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web

Payment, Mobile App, SMS and Other Technologies for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Payment by Location - Remote Payment and Proximity

Payment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: France 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote

Payment and Proximity Payment for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Payment by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Entertainment &

Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Transportation and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 71: France 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Entertainment & Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce,

Transportation and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Mobile Payment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 72: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Payment by Technology - Near Field Communications (NFC),

Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web Payment, Mobile App, SMS and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near Field

Communications (NFC), Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web

Payment, Mobile App, SMS and Other Technologies for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Payment by Location - Remote Payment and Proximity

Payment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote

Payment and Proximity Payment for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Payment by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Entertainment &

Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Transportation and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 77: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Entertainment & Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce,

Transportation and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 78: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Payment by Technology - Near Field Communications (NFC),

Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web Payment, Mobile App, SMS and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near Field

Communications (NFC), Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web

Payment, Mobile App, SMS and Other Technologies for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Payment by Location - Remote Payment and Proximity

Payment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote

Payment and Proximity Payment for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Payment by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Entertainment &

Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Transportation and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 83: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Entertainment & Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce,

Transportation and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Mobile Payment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 84: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Payment by Technology - Near Field Communications (NFC), Direct

Mobile Billing, Mobile Web Payment, Mobile App, SMS and Other

Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near Field

Communications (NFC), Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web

Payment, Mobile App, SMS and Other Technologies for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Payment by Location - Remote Payment and Proximity Payment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by Location -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote Payment and

Proximity Payment for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Payment by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Entertainment & Media,

Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Transportation and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 89: UK 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Entertainment & Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce,

Transportation and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 90: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Payment by Technology - Near Field Communications (NFC),

Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web Payment, Mobile App, SMS and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 91: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near Field

Communications (NFC), Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web

Payment, Mobile App, SMS and Other Technologies for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Payment by Location - Remote Payment and Proximity

Payment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote

Payment and Proximity Payment for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 94: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Payment by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Entertainment &

Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Transportation and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 95: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Entertainment & Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce,

Transportation and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 96: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Payment by Technology - Near Field Communications (NFC),

Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web Payment, Mobile App, SMS and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 97: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near Field

Communications (NFC), Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web

Payment, Mobile App, SMS and Other Technologies for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Payment by Location - Remote Payment and Proximity

Payment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote

Payment and Proximity Payment for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 100: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Payment by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Entertainment &

Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Transportation and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 101: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Entertainment & Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce,

Transportation and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 102: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Mobile Payment by Technology - Near Field

Communications (NFC), Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web

Payment, Mobile App, SMS and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near

Field Communications (NFC), Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web

Payment, Mobile App, SMS and Other Technologies for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Mobile Payment by Location - Remote Payment and

Proximity Payment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment

by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote

Payment and Proximity Payment for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 106: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Mobile Payment by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Entertainment & Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce,

Transportation and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 107: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Entertainment & Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce,

Transportation and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Mobile Payment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mobile Payment by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mobile Payment by Technology - Near Field Communications

(NFC), Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web Payment, Mobile App,

SMS and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near

Field Communications (NFC), Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web

Payment, Mobile App, SMS and Other Technologies for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 112: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mobile Payment by Location - Remote Payment and Proximity

Payment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 113: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment

by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote

Payment and Proximity Payment for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mobile Payment by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Entertainment & Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce,

Transportation and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 115: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Entertainment & Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce,

Transportation and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Mobile Payment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Payment by Technology - Near Field Communications (NFC),

Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web Payment, Mobile App, SMS and

Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near Field

Communications (NFC), Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web

Payment, Mobile App, SMS and Other Technologies for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 118: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Payment by Location - Remote Payment and Proximity

Payment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 119: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by

Location - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Remote

Payment and Proximity Payment for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 120: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Payment by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Entertainment &

Media, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Transportation and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 121: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Mobile Payment by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817937/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________