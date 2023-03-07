New York, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Arthroscopy Instruments Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817871/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Arthroscopy Instruments estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.4% over the period 2022-2030. Arthroscopy Implants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$5.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Arthroscope segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR
The Arthroscopy Instruments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured)
- Arthrex, Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- ConMed Corporation
- DePuy Synthes
- GPC Medical Ltd.
- KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG
- Medicon eG
- Medtronic PLC
- Milennium Surgical Corp.
- Olympus Corporation
- Richard Wolf GmbH
- Sklar Surgical Instruments
- Smith & Nephew PLC
- Stryker Corporation
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Arthroscopy Instruments - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Arthroscopy Instruments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy Instruments
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Arthroscopy Implants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Arthroscopy Implants by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy Implants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Arthroscope by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Arthroscope by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Arthroscope by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Visualization Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Visualization Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Visualization Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RF
Ablation Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for RF Ablation Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for RF Ablation Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fluid Management Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Fluid Management Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Fluid Management
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Knee
Arthroscopy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Knee Arthroscopy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Knee Arthroscopy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Shoulder Arthroscopy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Shoulder Arthroscopy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Shoulder Arthroscopy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Arthroscopy Instruments Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Arthroscopy Instruments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Arthroscopy Instruments by Product - Arthroscopy Implants,
Arthroscope, Visualization Systems, Fluid Management Systems,
RF Ablation Systems and Other Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by
Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization
Systems, Fluid Management Systems, RF Ablation Systems and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy Instruments
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization Systems, Fluid
Management Systems, RF Ablation Systems and Other Products for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Arthroscopy Instruments by End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder
Arthroscopy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by
End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy Instruments
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Knee
Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Arthroscopy Instruments by Product - Arthroscopy Implants,
Arthroscope, Visualization Systems, Fluid Management Systems,
RF Ablation Systems and Other Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by
Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization
Systems, Fluid Management Systems, RF Ablation Systems and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy
Instruments by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization Systems,
Fluid Management Systems, RF Ablation Systems and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Arthroscopy Instruments by End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder
Arthroscopy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by
End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy
Instruments by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Arthroscopy Instruments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Arthroscopy Instruments by Product - Arthroscopy Implants,
Arthroscope, Visualization Systems, Fluid Management Systems,
RF Ablation Systems and Other Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by
Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization
Systems, Fluid Management Systems, RF Ablation Systems and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy Instruments
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization Systems, Fluid
Management Systems, RF Ablation Systems and Other Products for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Arthroscopy Instruments by End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder
Arthroscopy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by
End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy Instruments
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Knee
Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Arthroscopy Instruments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Arthroscopy Instruments by Product - Arthroscopy Implants,
Arthroscope, Visualization Systems, Fluid Management Systems,
RF Ablation Systems and Other Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by
Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization
Systems, Fluid Management Systems, RF Ablation Systems and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy Instruments
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization Systems, Fluid
Management Systems, RF Ablation Systems and Other Products for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Arthroscopy Instruments by End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder
Arthroscopy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by
End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy Instruments
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Knee
Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Arthroscopy Instruments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Arthroscopy Instruments by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy
Instruments by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Arthroscopy Instruments by Product - Arthroscopy Implants,
Arthroscope, Visualization Systems, Fluid Management Systems,
RF Ablation Systems and Other Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by
Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization
Systems, Fluid Management Systems, RF Ablation Systems and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy
Instruments by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization Systems,
Fluid Management Systems, RF Ablation Systems and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Arthroscopy Instruments by End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder
Arthroscopy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by
End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy
Instruments by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Arthroscopy Instruments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Arthroscopy Instruments by Product - Arthroscopy Implants,
Arthroscope, Visualization Systems, Fluid Management Systems,
RF Ablation Systems and Other Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by
Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization
Systems, Fluid Management Systems, RF Ablation Systems and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy
Instruments by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization Systems,
Fluid Management Systems, RF Ablation Systems and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Arthroscopy Instruments by End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder
Arthroscopy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by
End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 16-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy
Instruments by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Arthroscopy Instruments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Arthroscopy Instruments by Product - Arthroscopy Implants,
Arthroscope, Visualization Systems, Fluid Management Systems,
RF Ablation Systems and Other Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments
by Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization
Systems, Fluid Management Systems, RF Ablation Systems and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy
Instruments by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization Systems,
Fluid Management Systems, RF Ablation Systems and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Arthroscopy Instruments by End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder
Arthroscopy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments
by End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy
Instruments by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Arthroscopy Instruments by Product - Arthroscopy Implants,
Arthroscope, Visualization Systems, Fluid Management Systems,
RF Ablation Systems and Other Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by
Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization
Systems, Fluid Management Systems, RF Ablation Systems and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy Instruments
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization Systems, Fluid
Management Systems, RF Ablation Systems and Other Products for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Arthroscopy Instruments by End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder
Arthroscopy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by
End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy Instruments
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Knee
Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Arthroscopy Instruments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Arthroscopy Instruments by Product - Arthroscopy Implants,
Arthroscope, Visualization Systems, Fluid Management Systems,
RF Ablation Systems and Other Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by
Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization
Systems, Fluid Management Systems, RF Ablation Systems and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy Instruments by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Arthroscopy
Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization Systems, Fluid Management
Systems, RF Ablation Systems and Other Products for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Arthroscopy Instruments by End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder
Arthroscopy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by
End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 16-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy Instruments by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Knee
Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Arthroscopy Instruments by Product - Arthroscopy Implants,
Arthroscope, Visualization Systems, Fluid Management Systems,
RF Ablation Systems and Other Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by
Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization
Systems, Fluid Management Systems, RF Ablation Systems and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy Instruments
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization Systems, Fluid
Management Systems, RF Ablation Systems and Other Products for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Arthroscopy Instruments by End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder
Arthroscopy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by
End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy Instruments
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Knee
Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Arthroscopy Instruments by Product - Arthroscopy Implants,
Arthroscope, Visualization Systems, Fluid Management Systems,
RF Ablation Systems and Other Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by
Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization
Systems, Fluid Management Systems, RF Ablation Systems and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy
Instruments by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization Systems,
Fluid Management Systems, RF Ablation Systems and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Arthroscopy Instruments by End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder
Arthroscopy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by
End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy
Instruments by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Arthroscopy Instruments by Product - Arthroscopy
Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization Systems, Fluid Management
Systems, RF Ablation Systems and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Arthroscopy
Instruments by Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope,
Visualization Systems, Fluid Management Systems, RF Ablation
Systems and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy
Instruments by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization Systems,
Fluid Management Systems, RF Ablation Systems and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Arthroscopy Instruments by End-Use - Knee
Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Arthroscopy
Instruments by End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy
Instruments by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Arthroscopy Instruments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Arthroscopy Instruments by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Arthroscopy
Instruments by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy
Instruments by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Arthroscopy Instruments by Product - Arthroscopy Implants,
Arthroscope, Visualization Systems, Fluid Management Systems,
RF Ablation Systems and Other Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Arthroscopy
Instruments by Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope,
Visualization Systems, Fluid Management Systems, RF Ablation
Systems and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 112: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy
Instruments by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization Systems,
Fluid Management Systems, RF Ablation Systems and Other
Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Arthroscopy Instruments by End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy,
Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Arthroscopy
Instruments by End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy
