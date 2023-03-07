Snackbar Hosts One-Night-Only Dinner With Award-Winning Chef Andy Ricker

OXFORD, Miss., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snackbar , Oxford’s neighborhood restaurant and living room led by 2019 James Beard “Best Chef: South,” Vishwesh Bhatt, announces today that it will be hosting a one-night-only dinner with Award-Winning chef, Andy Ricker. Snackbar, part of City Grocery Restaurant Group will host a family-style dinner featuring five courses and an amuse bouche, expertly crafted by Bhatt and Ricker. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy Indo Chinese Chili Paneer, Laap Plaa Duuk Isaan, Jaw Phak Ka, and Pulao.

“I am extremely honored and excited to put on this dinner event with Chef Bhatt and the entire Snackbar team,” said Chef Andy Ricker. “I look forward to fusing my specialty in Thai cuisine with Snackbar’s southern and Indian flair to create some really delicious and unique dishes that every guest will get to taste and appreciate. Chef Bhatt and I have been collaborating on the menu for quite some time now – we can’t wait!”

Prior to opening his first restaurant, Pok Pok, in Portland, Oregon in 2005, Ricker held several blue-collar positions all around the world before focusing on his passion for the culinary arts. He has since gone on to open and close several restaurants of a similar ilk in Portland, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and New York City and is the founder and managing director of Som beverage company. Ricker is a two-time James Beard Award winner and a once-upon-a-time holder of a Michelin star for Pok Pok NY in Brooklyn, NY. He is also the author of three cookbooks, Pok Pok: Food and Stories from the Streets, Homes and Roadside Restaurants of Thailand, Pok Pok: The Drinking Food of Thailand, and Pok Pok: Noodles.

“The Snackbar team and I are ecstatic to be sharing our kitchen with Andy to collaborate on a very special dinner,” said Vishwesh Bhatt, Executive Chef of Snackbar. “It is something we have wanted to do for a long time, and it is really exciting to see it all come together into a special, one-night event”.

The exclusive dinner is taking place on Friday, March 10th at Snackbar located at 721 N Lamar Blvd, Oxford, MS 38655. Andy Ricker’s books are also available for purchase on www.squarebooks.com .

About Snackbar:

Founded in 2009 by James Beard award-winning chef and author John Currence, Snackbar is a Southern Brasserie that prides itself on using local Mississippi ingredients whenever possible. Snackbar is the place for the freshest raw oysters from around the country, artfully crafted cocktails, and fine internationally-inspired food cultivated by 2019 James Beard ‘Best Chef: South’, Vishwesh Bhatt. Located at 721 North Lamar Blvd Oxford, MS 38655, the restaurant is open Tuesday-Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The restaurant also offers happy hour drinks and oysters Tuesday-Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information, call (662) 236-6363, visit our website and follow us on Facebook and Instagram .

