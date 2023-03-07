Aevi Selects OvationCXM to Transform Digital Payment Customer Experience

TIBURON, Calif., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OvationCXM , a global leader in customer experience management (CXM), today announces that Aevi is expanding into North America and has selected OvationCXM as its CXM provider to elevate the digital payments customer experience. The strategic partnership delivers the ultimate personalized payment merchant experience for wholesale ISOs, ISVs, agent banks and more.



Aevi acts as a collaborator on digital and physical payment channels to enhance customer experience and internal systems with its payment orchestration platform. By selecting OvationCXM’s flagship platform, CXMEngine, Aevi enhances the end-to-end customer experience in real time for cloud-based payment processing by connecting its technology, partner ecosystems and customer interactions into a unified customer journey.

As a leader in in-person payments, Aevi connects digital and physical channels, streamlines checkout processes and liberates transaction data. They currently operate in Europe, Australia, and are growing in the US. “We are thrilled to announce this great opportunity for Aevi to expand in North America through this strong strategic partnership with a like-minded partner. With the same DNA and complementary strengths, this collaboration positions both companies for continued success as we strive to revolutionize the customer experience,” said Alex Benjamin, director of business development at Aevi. “The combination of OvationCXM and Aevi’s open payment platform brings together innovative customer experience management and excellent payment solutions, delivering the ultimate personalized payment merchant experience. This seamless and efficient solution drives customer loyalty, positioning us at the forefront of the industry.”

“Now, more than ever, companies must become customer-centric and get the customer experience right,” said OvationCXM Co-Founder and Vice President of Business Development Guiseppi Marzelli. “If you are driving great outcomes for your customer, you will boost satisfaction, customer trust and business overall. This partnership with Aevi will help retailers and merchants offer seamless CXM support and flexible payment solutions to its customers.”

OvationCXM and Aevi are excited to announce their attendance at the Fintech Meetup in Las Vegas in March. As a gold sponsor and speaker, OvationCXM will be leading a panel discussion on how organizations can leverage journey orchestration to transform customer experiences in real time as well as showcasing their strategic partnership with Aevi. Additionally, both companies will be attending ETA Transact in Atlanta in April. We invite you to meet with us at either event to learn more about how this partnership can benefit you and your customers.

About OvationCXM

OvationCXM, a dba under Boomtown Network Inc., is the Customer Experience Management company helping businesses and their partner ecosystems deliver exceptional customer experiences with complete visibility and precise control so they can own the journey, guide the experience and unleash the benefits. The OvationCXM Platform (“CXMEngine”) includes pre-built third-party connectors, customer journey orchestration and automation tools, ecosystem aggregation, as well as knowledge delivery and integrated communication solutions in one seamless platform. Customer experience professionals choose OvationCXM because the CXM technology delivers simplicity at a massive scale, streamlining CXM efforts at every customer touchpoint. OvationCXM customers experience faster time-to-revenue, reduced operating costs, increased product penetration, reduced churn, increased employee satisfaction, greater sell-through, and increased NPS scores. To learn more and to join the enterprises delivering exceptional experiences to over 1.5 million businesses, visit www.ovationcxm.com .

About Aevi

Aevi’s mission is to build a more open world, where anyone, anywhere, can take or make any kind of payment. As the in-person payments expert, Aevi connects digital and in-person channels, orchestrates checkout flows, and sets transaction data free. Today, the award-winning FinTech Aevi operates across Europe, Australia and the US with offices in London, Prague and Paderborn. To learn more, visit www.aevi.com .

