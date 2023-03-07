New York, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vitamins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817829/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Vitamins Market to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vitamins estimated at US$7.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.5% over the period 2022-2030. Vitamin B, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vitamin E segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR
The Vitamins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 198 Featured)
- ADISSEO France S.A.S
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- BASF SE
- Btsa Biotecnologias Aplicadas AS
- Farbest Brands
- Glanbia PLC
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Rabar Pty., Ltd.
- Royal DSM NV
- Showa Denko K.K.
- SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG
- The Wright Group
- Vitablend Nederland B.V.
- Watson, Inc.
- Zagro Asia Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817829/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Vitamin D Gains Spotlight Amid the Crisis
Vitamins - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Vitamins: Essential for Human and Animal Health
Proportion of US Adults Taking Vitamins and Minerals
COMPETITION
Leading Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Aging World Population: A Strong Growth Driver
Vitamins: An Important Ingredient in Anti-Aging Products
Anti Ageing Products Market in US$ Million: 2018-2024
Application of Anti-Ageing Vitamins in Supplements
Application of Vitamins in Anti-Ageing Creams and Topical
Treatments
Startups Enter the Vitamins Space
Increasing Popularity of Vitamins in Dietary Supplements
Multivitamins Vs. Single Vitamins
Innovative Formats, Sizes and Shapes of Vitamins Benefits
Market Adoption
Rising Preference for Preventive Medicine Boosts Sales of B
Vitamins
Vitamin E Finds Increasing Application in Cosmetics
Vitamins in Animal Nutrition:Trends & Drivers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Vitamins by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamin B by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Vitamin B by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Vitamin B by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamin E by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Vitamin E by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Vitamin E by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamin D by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Vitamin D by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Vitamin D by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamin C by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Vitamin C by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Vitamin C by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamin A by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Vitamin A by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Vitamin A by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamin K by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Vitamin K by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Vitamin K by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Synthetic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Synthetic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Natural by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Natural by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Healthcare Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Feed by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Feed by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Personal Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Personal Care by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Personal Care by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 40: World Vitamins Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Vitamins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamins by Type - Vitamin B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C,
Vitamin A and Vitamin K - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Vitamins by Type - Vitamin B,
Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin B, Vitamin E,
Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamins by Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Vitamins by Source -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamins by Application - Healthcare Products, Food &
Beverages, Feed and Personal Care - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Vitamins by Application -
Healthcare Products, Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare Products,
Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamins by Type - Vitamin B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C,
Vitamin A and Vitamin K - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Vitamins by Type - Vitamin
B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin B, Vitamin E,
Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamins by Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Vitamins by Source -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamins by Application - Healthcare Products, Food &
Beverages, Feed and Personal Care - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Vitamins by Application -
Healthcare Products, Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare Products, Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Vitamins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamins by Type - Vitamin B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C,
Vitamin A and Vitamin K - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Vitamins by Type - Vitamin
B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin B, Vitamin E,
Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamins by Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Vitamins by Source -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamins by Application - Healthcare Products, Food &
Beverages, Feed and Personal Care - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Vitamins by Application -
Healthcare Products, Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare Products,
Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CHINA
Vitamins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamins by Type - Vitamin B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C,
Vitamin A and Vitamin K - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Vitamins by Type - Vitamin
B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin B, Vitamin E,
Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamins by Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Vitamins by Source -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamins by Application - Healthcare Products, Food &
Beverages, Feed and Personal Care - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Vitamins by Application -
Healthcare Products, Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare Products,
Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Vitamins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamins by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Vitamins by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamins by Type - Vitamin B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C,
Vitamin A and Vitamin K - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Vitamins by Type - Vitamin
B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin B, Vitamin E,
Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamins by Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Vitamins by Source -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamins by Application - Healthcare Products, Food &
Beverages, Feed and Personal Care - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Vitamins by Application -
Healthcare Products, Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare Products, Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Vitamins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamins by Type - Vitamin B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C,
Vitamin A and Vitamin K - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Vitamins by Type - Vitamin
B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin B, Vitamin E,
Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamins by Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Vitamins by Source -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamins by Application - Healthcare Products, Food &
Beverages, Feed and Personal Care - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Vitamins by Application -
Healthcare Products, Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare Products, Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Vitamins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamins by Type - Vitamin B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C,
Vitamin A and Vitamin K - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Vitamins by Type -
Vitamin B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and
Vitamin K Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin B, Vitamin E,
Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamins by Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Vitamins by Source -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamins by Application - Healthcare Products, Food &
Beverages, Feed and Personal Care - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Vitamins by Application -
Healthcare Products, Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare Products, Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamins by Type - Vitamin B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C,
Vitamin A and Vitamin K - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Vitamins by Type - Vitamin
B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin B, Vitamin E,
Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamins by Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Vitamins by Source -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamins by Application - Healthcare Products, Food &
Beverages, Feed and Personal Care - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Vitamins by Application -
Healthcare Products, Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare Products, Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Vitamins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamins by Type - Vitamin B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C,
Vitamin A and Vitamin K - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for Vitamins by Type - Vitamin B,
Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: UK 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin B, Vitamin E,
Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamins by Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: UK Historic Review for Vitamins by Source -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: UK 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamins by Application - Healthcare Products, Food &
Beverages, Feed and Personal Care - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 123: UK Historic Review for Vitamins by Application -
Healthcare Products, Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: UK 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare Products,
Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamins by Type - Vitamin B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C,
Vitamin A and Vitamin K - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Vitamins by Type - Vitamin
B, Vitamin E, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 127: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin B, Vitamin E,
Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Vitamin K for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 128: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamins by Source - Synthetic and Natural - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: Spain Historic Review for Vitamins by Source -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 130: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 131: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamins by Application - Healthcare Products, Food &
Beverages, Feed and Personal Care - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 132: Spain Historic Review for Vitamins by Application -
Healthcare Products, Food & Beverages, Feed and Personal Care
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 133: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817829/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Vitamins Market to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vitamins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817829/?utm_source=GNW