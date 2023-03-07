Sacramento, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sacramento, California -

Nature's Rise, a leading natural health supplement provider, has just completed its landmark research study on the optimal dosage of Lion's Mane for different forms and diseases. Led by Sony Sherpa, the research took more than 12 months to complete and was conducted under the supervision of David Longacre, CEO of Nature's Rise.

Lion's Mane (Hericium erinaceus) is an edible mushroom that has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries. It has long been believed to have medicinal properties, but until now, the best dosage for different forms and diseases had not been explored in depth.

Therefore, the Nature's Rise research was a comprehensive investigation into the effects of Lion's Mane supplementation on numerous forms and diseases. Drawing on data from over 1,000 different medical trials, Sony and her team worked to quantitatively analyze the benefits of Lion's Mane in treating conditions such as depression, anxiety, Parkinson's disease, chronic fatigue syndrome, and multiple sclerosis.

The study found that recommended dosages ranged from 500 mg to 3000 mg per day, depending on the severity of the condition. Furthermore, they also discovered that taking Lion's Mane extract in combination with other natural remedies was more effective than just taking it alone. In addition, Nature's Rise found that Lion's Mane could improve cognitive function regardless of age or gender.

The results revealed that the most effective dosage of Lion's Mane depends on the form and purpose of consumption. For instance, when taken as an oral supplement, it is recommended to take between 500-1000 mg daily for optimal benefits. However, for those looking to consume Lion's Mane to treat neurological conditions like Alzheimer's or Parkinson's, higher doses of up to 3000mg per day may be required for maximum benefit.

"This research is the first of its kind," said Sony Sherpa, Lead Researcher at Nature's Rise. "By understanding the optimal dosage of Lion's Mane for different forms and diseases, we are helping our customers make more informed decisions when choosing supplements like Lion's mane mushroom powders or capsules."

According to David Longacre, CEO of Nature's Rise, this research gives people access to information that can help them improve their overall health and well-being. He added: "Our goal is to make natural health products more accessible and easier to understand so that everyone can make the best decisions regarding their health."

Through their deep dive into the optimal dosage of Lion's Mane, Nature's Rise is again proving why they are a leader in the natural health supplement industry. In addition, their commitment to providing top-notch research and quality customer service ensures that customers get only the best from Nature's Rise.

Nature's Rise is a leading provider of high-quality natural health supplements. Founded in 2021 by David Longacre in Sacramento, California, Nature's Rise specializes in natural remedies focusing on holistic healing through nutrition and herbal medicine. The company's mission is to provide customers with safe, affordable, and effective natural health solutions to meet their individual needs. For more information about Nature's Rise and its products, please visit naturesrise.com.

