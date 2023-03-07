Sellerboard Unveils Analytics Software Tools to Help E-commerce Sellers Optimize their Operations

Stuttgart, Germany, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sellerboard has unveiled a suite of software analytics tools for e-commerce sellers that can help them to optimize their operations and inventory. Sellerboard is a platform that specializes in providing e-commerce sellers with real-time data and analytics that gives them a clear insight into all the numbers and costs related to their business for a nominal amount. With dashboards and features like trends, PPC automation, inventory management, and “request a review”, Sellerboard can prove to be of invaluable help to e-commerce sellers.

Third-party sellers account for 60% of all retail sales on major e-commerce platforms. While sellers on such platforms have access to a huge pool of potential customers, this does not mean that all of them are making money. Even if a seller might sell a huge volume of products, he could be at a significant loss if he is making even a small loss on each item. This is why sellers need to keep a close eye on their costs, margins, and revenue to make appropriate changes in the pricing, inventory, sourcing, and shipping methods.

Said Vladi Gordon, CEO of Sellerboard, “Our platform informs sellers of how healthy their business on e-commerce platforms are. It clearly identifies which products are attractive and which are not. You can use our API (Application Programming Interface) to pull data from the platform. Users also have the option to enter the data manually. We compile this data into a report that is easy to understand and explains at one glance the cost of goods sold and the overall margins of the business. We automate many processes like requesting a review and pay-per-click (PPC) analytics to save time and money for our users. The key benefit that we provide to our users is that they get to make data-driven decisions instead of just going with their gut feeling or relying on data that is incomplete or out of date.”

While the products of sellers can pop up organically in buyer searches, pay-per-click campaigns can also be set up to improve performance in search results. Selling on such platforms is a very competitive market and bids need to be adjusted regularly depending on the demand for individual products and the proposed budget set aside for advertising. PPC automation makes adjustments to bids automatically based on preset rules. Another interesting tool is the “review request automation module” where buyers automatically receive emails requesting reviews.

Concluded Vladi, “These calculations, while extremely important can also be highly complicated. We calculate the cost of goods sold accurately. Factors that add to the complexity include a large number of products, different costs for the same product due to variations in shipping and sourcing, and allowing for losses due to returns. Our key advantage over competitors is that we offer accuracy in calculations. We also give the option to put in costs not related to the e-commerce platform including overhead costs and advertising costs. We offer an alerts feature to alert you regarding any changes in the listings. The request review automation tool can be used to send as many as 150 emails and is handy for increasing your credibility. For a nominal amount, we offer features that can help sellers take their growth to the next level.”









