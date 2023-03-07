SecureSpace Announces Opening of New Self Storage Facility in Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureSpace today announced the opening of a newly built SecureSpace Self Storage facility, strategically located at 2268 Firestone Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, at the nexus of the Interstate 110, 10, 710, and 105 freeways.

SecureSpace Firestone offers 116,125 square feet of 100% climate-controlled self-storage space with units ranging from 5’x5’ to 10’x30’. The site is located in the Los Angeles/Long Beach/Anaheim MSA, which has a population of around 13.3 million. The three mile trade area currently has a population of 470k. Prior to the opening of this new location, the area’s 3-mile self-storage supply was 1.2 square feet per capita, well below the national average of 7.0. The facility features easy access to both Interstate 110 and 105 and excellent visibility from S Alameda St and Firestone Blvd.

SecureSpace delivers its signature modern design at SecureSpace Firestone – featuring an amenity-rich leasing office with free WiFi throughout, an open concept workspace, packing supplies (including boxes, locks, and furniture covers for sale), cutting-edge security systems, and friendly staff.

“Continuing our expansion across California, I am excited to announce that SecureSpace Firestone is now open,” said SecureSpace Partner Paul Brown. “Situated in a key area of one of the most populous cities in the country, SecureSpace Firestone provides a new facility with the latest amenities to the community.”

Located at the geographical center of the LA basin, the site sits adjacent to the city of Huntington Park, known for its vibrant culture and diverse economy, which includes both large-scale manufacturing and smaller local businesses, and is the second most densely populated city in California after San Francisco. Nearby landmarks including the world’s oldest operating McDonald’s restaurant, built in 1953 a few blocks away on Firestone Blvd.

Residents may visit SecureSpace.com to calculate their storage size needs, see pictures, make a free reservation, or rent a unit online. SecureSpace Firestone is open for business, and customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting SecureSpace.com or calling (877) 399-0319.



About SecureSpace Self Storage

Based in Torrance, CA, SecureSpace Self Storage is one of the fastest growing Self Storage platforms in the US, with assets located primarily in high-density, urban markets. With a focus on exceptional customer service and upgraded security features, SecureSpace provides a high-quality experience that our customers can count on in any location they visit.

Relax. It’s safe at SecureSpace.