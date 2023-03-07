Startup nealthy raises $1.3M in pre-seed to simplify NFT and crypto investing.

Dubai, UAE , March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







A Web3 startup for investing in NFTs and cryptocurrency nealthy has announced it raised $1.3 million in pre-seed funding. Closed last November, the round was backed by experienced Web3 investors, including renowned crypto celebrity ‘DonGeraldo.’ Nealthy will utilize the funds to grow its core team, hire talent and boost sales and development.

Interest in Web3 markets has skyrocketed, with NFT marketplaces registering over 100 million unique visitors monthly. At the same time, potential investors are still facing significant barriers to market entry. Regulators struggle to keep pace with fast-paced trading environments, and NFT prices are also on the rise while serious investment requires $20,000 or more.

To surmount these challenges, nealthy offers index tokens that enable investors to enter Web3 markets quickly and worry-free. Index tokens replicate the structure of classic exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by storing multiple digital assets onchain, diversifying the portfolio in case of unexpected market shifts. Moreover, index tokens like nealthy’s $NFTS retain real underlying value, with $NFTS being pegged near 1:1 with vaulted blue-chip NFTs.

Co-founders Ludwig Schrödl (CEO), Zied Said, known as Zedsi (CTO), and Tim Pascual (CMO) launched nealthy after observing a gap in the market for diversified index tokens. With backgrounds in finance, data science and a deep knowledge of virtual assets, their expertise can keep investors at the forefront of a rapidly expanding market.

“As NFT trading markets evolve, potential investors are showing increased interest in diversification,” says Ludwig Schroedl, CEO of nealthy. “That’s even more true for first-time investors. A blue-chip index token, like $NFTS, can provide superior investment opportunities at a reduced level of risk. And if we can do it with NFTs, we can do it with every asset on the blockchain.”

As nealthy is incorporated in Dubai, its investors can benefit from a world-leading, tax-friendly regulatory environment. The UAE recently established the world’s first independent virtual assets regulatory authority, known as VARA. The team also plans to incorporate in the Metaverse Zone of Anguilla to emit tokens in a regulated environment.

Startup nealthy handles transactions via blockchain, the decentralized ledger technology behind most cryptocurrencies. The Ethereum Net blockchain enables nealthy to openly display proof of reserve, confirming the presence of blue-chip NFTs in nealthy’s digital vault.

“This is a space with enormous potential, and with any potential comes risk,” said Zedsi, CTO of nealthy. “To counteract those risks, we maintain security by storing all assets in cold wallets and smart contracts. Each cold wallet is public and maintains completely transparent holdings.”

About nealthy

Web3 startup nealthy was founded by experienced serial entrepreneurs and cultured DeFi investors to provide accessible, diversified exposure to digital assets. Layering portfolio management deep tech on crypto tokens, nealthy is more than just curated assets. Combined with transparency of funds, nealthy provides ETF and index-like funds for the digital asset investor. Visit www.nealthy.com for registration and media inquiries and follow nealthy on Twitter.

