United Rotorcraft and DRF Luftrettung Partner to Forge Path Forward for Innovation in the HEMS Segment

Denver, CO, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Rotorcraft, a leader in providing critical mission equipment for nearly 30 years, and DRF Luftrettung, a German HEMS operator with 50 years of experience, announced today plans to partner together through a long-term business relationship that will propel the trajectory of both companies’ mission to new heights.

United Rotorcraft, a division of Air Methods Corporation, is expanding its horizons outside of the domestic HEMS market by joining forces with DRF Luftrettung, one of the largest European HEMS operators. Together, they will work to bring innovative HEMS equipment and solutions to operators in both EASA and FAA jurisdictions.

“Our purpose at United Rotorcraft is to save lives, something that we share at our core with DRF Luftrettung,” said United Rotorcraft President Larry Alexandre. “We are excited to be partnering with such a driven leader in the world of HEMS, to bring innovation and versatility to the global air medical community.”

United Rotorcraft’s unique experience as the equipment and service provider to Air Methods’ fleet of over 400 helicopters across 300 bases in the US supporting a team of 1,500 clinicians, gives them first hand insight on how to develop the best equipment possible to better serve front line workers.

“To ensure the best possible care for the benefit of its patients, DRF Luftrettung continuously develops state-of-the-art medical technology used in its aircraft and techniques that are employed,” said DRF Luftrettung CEO Dr. Krystian Pracz. “We are pleased to bring our expertise in air rescue to the partnership with United Rotorcraft. I am convinced that we can successfully combine both organization’s strengths to further enhance innovations in the HEMS market”.

Alexandre and Pracz formalized this partnership today with an official signing ceremony during the HAI Heli-Expo in Atlanta, GA. Click here for a photo of the signing ceremony. (Photo left to right: United Rotorcraft President Larry Alexandre, DRF Luftrettung CEO Dr. Krystian Pracz)

About United Rotorcraft:

United Rotorcraft, a division of Air Methods Corporation, specializes in the design, manufacture, and installation of ground and aerial critical mission equipment for frontline workers, from firefighting and law enforcement, to HEMS and Medevac. For more information, visit unitedrotorcraft.com

About DRF Luftrettung:

Based in Filderstadt, DRF Luftrettung is one of the largest and most experienced air rescue organisations in Europe, At its 29 bases in Germany, DRF Luftrettung operates helicopters for emergency rescue and for urgent transport of intensive care patients between hospitals. Crews are on standby around the clock at eleven of these bases and four bases have helicopters equipped with rescue hoists for missions in difficult terrain. In addition, DRF Luftrettung repatriates patients from abroad using its own ambulance aircraft. DRF Luftrettung carried out a total of 39,308 missions in 2022. For more information, visit drf-luftrettung.de.