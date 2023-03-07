Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Florida’s West Coast

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community of luxury homes, Monterey at Lakewood Ranch, is coming soon to the desirable Lakewood Ranch development. Located just minutes from renowned Gulf Coast beaches and downtown Sarasota, construction will include 113 home sites in two collections, including 12 home designs ranging from 2,493 to over 4,985 square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Construction of the sales center and model home is underway with sales to start in the summer of 2023.



“With floor plans designed for today’s buyers and unrivaled personalization options offered on-site, Monterey at Lakewood Ranch will offer residents the best in luxury living in one of Sarasota County’s most desirable communities,” said Brian O’Hara, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tampa/Sarasota. “We are excited to bring our stunning collections of home designs to this resort-style community, creating a Florida lifestyle unlike any other.”





The gated, master-planned Lakewood Ranch community is home to many resort-style amenities. Monterey at Lakewood Ranch will offer residents access to a community clubhouse which includes a resort-style swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis and pickleball courts, dog park and open green space. The Community will also offer a community park and walking trails.

Home buyers will enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including Main Street Lakewood Ranch, Waterside Place, The Mall at University Town Center, numerous theme parks, as well as the many surrounding golf clubs and sandy beaches. Children will attend school in the highly acclaimed Sarasota County School District.

Major highways including Interstate 75, U.S. Highways 301 and 41, and State Roads 70 and 72 are easily accessible from Monterey at Lakewood Ranch, offering homeowners convenient access to Sarasota, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Ft. Myers, Cape Coral, Florida’s east coast, and Orlando.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Tampa/Sarasota area include Livingston Grove, Aspen Trail, Seminole Isle, The Isles at Lakewood Ranch, Venice Woodlands, Solstice at Wellen Park.

For more information, call (844) 551-2787 or visit TollBrothers.com/Florida.





