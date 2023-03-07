Blue Line Protection Group Appoints new Director

Denver, CO, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dan Allen, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Line Protection Group (OTCQB: BLPG), is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Berman as a Director. "Andrew is a versatile executive with a unique background and skill set. He has extensive cannabis experience, including being CEO of Harborside Inc. (CA), which he took public on the Canadian Securities Exchange in 2019, as well as cannabis start-up operations in Hawaii and Ohio. Andrew also has broad government relations experience having served two terms as Mayor for the City of Mill Valley, California. We are looking forward to having him on our board."



Andrew states "I am very excited to be joining the Board of Blue Line Protection Group. This is a unique opportunity to work with a business that has now expanded into four states and is poised for continued success. I am confident that pairing my cannabis experience in other states with Blue Line's existing team will provide a path for increasing market presence and create new growth opportunities."

