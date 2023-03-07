BioSyent Announces Launch of New FeraMAX® Pd Maintenance 45

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the eve of International Women’s Day, BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, “the Company”, TSX Venture: RX) celebrates the Canadian launch of FeraMAX® Pd Maintenance 45 by its subsidiary, BioSyent Pharma Inc. FeraMAX® Pd Maintenance 45 is BioSyent’s third product incorporating Polydextrose-Iron Complex (PDIC), a patented oral iron supplement delivery system. The FeraMAX® Pd family of products continues the innovation history of FeraMAX® and strengthens BioSyent’s commitment to women’s health and the management of iron health across various life stages. Iron deficiency disproportionally affects women and children and is an independent risk factor for decreased quality of life and increased morbidity and mortality.i



“My personal approach to family medicine is about prevention, with a focus on women’s health,” said Dr. Vivien Brown, MDCM, CCFP, FCFP, NCMP, a busy family physician, tireless women’s health advocate and preventative healthcare pioneer. “It is important to recognize negative iron balance and managing those at risk of iron deficiency, in advance of draining symptoms. I welcome the addition of FeraMAX® Pd Maintenance 45 to my proactive approach to iron health.”

FeraMAX® Pd Maintenance 45 is designed to prevent iron deficiency, maintain healthy iron levels and to address a gap in iron health therapy. This unique formulation features 45 milligrams of elemental iron as Polydextrose-Iron Complex (PDIC), along with 1,000 micrograms of vitamin B12 and 75 milligrams of vitamin C which supports the formation of red blood cells and the immune system. FeraMAX® Pd Maintenance 45 is the only iron supplement in Canada incorporating this unique supplement combination in a convenient, orange-flavoured, chewable tablet - taken once daily. FeraMAX® Pd Maintenance 45 is recognized by the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada. Made in a Health Canada and FDA licensed facility, FeraMAX® Pd Maintenance 45 is vegan certified by Vegecert and is free of gluten, lactose, and alcohol. FeraMAX® Pd Maintenance 45 is available in bottles of 30 chewable tablets, now commencing shipping to retail pharmacies across Canada.

“BioSyent’s motivation for developing FeraMAX® Pd Maintenance 45 is to help people who struggle with maintaining iron sufficiency,” explained Mr. René C. Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. “Research with iron deficient patients indicates that 25% of those diagnosed with iron deficiency or iron deficiency anemia have been previously diagnosed four times or more. Relapsing iron deficiency is the impetus for this new addition. FeraMAX® Pd Maintenance 45 is a result of BioSyent’s own innovation and product development, to fill unmet medical needs and to improve the lives of Canadians.”

FeraMAX® Pd Maintenance 45 joins the FeraMAX® Pd family of oral iron products that includes FeraMAX® Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia, and FeraMAX® Pd Powder 15, an iron therapy convenient for children. FeraMAX® Pd is made with a homogeneous polysaccharide, Polydextrose, linked to ferric (Fe3+) elemental iron to form the proprietary Polydextrose Iron Complex (PDIC). This unique and patented formulation is the foundation of future product innovations in oral iron supplementation for BioSyent.

The Introduction of FeraMAX® Pd Maintenance 45 advances the legacy of FeraMAX®, which has made it the #1 recommended iron supplement brand by Canadian physicians and pharmacists for seven consecutive years, including 2022 (Pharmacy Practice+ and Profession Santé 2022 / The Medical Post and Profession Santé 2022 – Survey on OTC Counselling and Recommendations). BioSyent thanks healthcare providers and patients who have trusted FeraMAX® for their iron health for more than a decade.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty, and international business units.

i Friedman AJ, Chen Z, Ford P, Johnson CA, Lopez AM, Shander A, Waters JH, van Wyck D. Iron deficiency anemia in women across the life span. Journal of Women's Health (Larchmt). 2012 Dec;21(12):1282-9. doi: 10.1089/jwh.2012.3713. PMID: 23210492.

