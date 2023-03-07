mPhase Technologies Launches its Cutting-Edge MyPebble App Technology to Make Personal Sustainability Easier and More Rewarding

Jacksonville, FL, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTC: XDSL) (“mPhase” or the “Company”) currently rebranding as “Pebble,” has launched a one-of-a-kind, sustainable products marketplace, designed to incentivize consumers for their eco-friendly purchases and lifestyle choices.



The MyPebble app launched this week on both the East and West Coast with 60 brand partners, including globally recognized restaurant and hospitality brands, with many more being onboarded in the coming weeks. The MyPebble app is rolling out in several of the same markets where the Company ran successful trials of an earlier version of this powerful core technology. Those trials, with two global quick service restaurant brands, attracted 1.18 million app downloads and helped to reduce acquisition costs to just $0.06, with retention rates boosted to over 63% and an ROI of 879%. MyPebble is the portal to a next-generation version of this software, but with an added focus on promoting sustainable goods and services.

The MyPebble platform is tailored to each individual's tastes and needs, creating highly customizable sales opportunities for the exponential growth of eco-conscious consumers, combined with the scalability to benefit from the evolution of EV-centric travel and commerce. With offices in the US and UK, Pebble operates under a Sustainability as a Service subscription model, with recurring revenue from both businesses and consumers.

Upcoming MyPebble releases will offer end users a plethora of benefits, including the convenience of locating and managing their vehicle's charging at any public charging station in the United States. Additionally, consumers will enjoy exclusive, personalized discounts from their favorite brands and earn EV charging rewards based on their unique lifestyle choices. These advantages are designed to enhance the overall EV experience and make the charging process more accessible and rewarding. A key benefit for merchants is the ability to create promotions within minutes, which are published to the MyPebble app through geo-fenced EV charging locations and nearby stores; driving traffic, promoting sustainability, and capturing changing consumer preferences.

"We are incredibly proud to launch the MyPebble app and merchant platform, bringing a new and exciting level of innovation to the sustainability landscape,” said Richard Thorpe, CEO of mPhase/Pebble. Our unwavering ambition is to make personal sustainability easier and more rewarding for both consumers and businesses, and we believe the MyPebble platform is the game-changer in this space."

The Pebble roadmap includes future releases of a sustainable Eco Marketplace (due in Spring 2023); an Environmental Footprint Dashboard; and the ability to earn rewards from selling energy back to utility companies and earn carbon credits for environmental choices.

