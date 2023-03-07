Cricut, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Delivered 6th consecutive year of profitability with net income of $60.7 million, or 6.8% margin



Generated $117.7 million in Cash from Operations in 2022

Total users grew to nearly 7.9 million, up 23% over FY 2021

Paid subscribers increased to 2.6 million, up 28% over FY 2021

Delivered FY 2022 revenue of $886.3 million, 32% decline compared to a strong FY 2021

74% of total users cut on their Connected Machine in 2022

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cricut, Inc. (“Cricut”) (NASDAQ: CRCT), the creative technology company that has brought a connected platform for making to millions of users worldwide, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“We entered 2022 expecting to deliver much better financial results. Our results reflect the challenging macroeconomic conditions throughout the year and pressure from excess channel inventory that impacted revenue from Connected Machines and Accessories and Materials. Despite this, we ended the year with healthy growth in new users and paid subscribers,” said Ashish Arora, Chief Executive Officer of Cricut. “Nearly three quarters of our user base cut a project in 2022, highlighting the value we bring to the Cricut community and the significant opportunity we have to drive increased engagement. We benefit from a healthy pipeline of potential users, a strong existing user base, a platform approach and strong balance sheet. We'll continue to focus on new user acquisition and increased engagement and monetization, which will position us well for when consumer spend returns."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue was $280.8 million compared to $387.8 million in Q4 2021.

Connected machine revenue was $102.3 million compared to $158.1 million in Q4 2021.

Subscriptions revenue was $71.1 million up from to $55.7 million in Q4 2021.

Accessories and materials revenue was $107.3 million compared to $174.0 million in Q4 2021.

Gross margin was 29.8%, compared to 27.0% in Q4 2021.

Operating income was $11.1 million, or 4.0% of total revenue, compared to $25.8 million, or 6.7% of revenue in Q4 2021.

Net income was $10.9 million or 3.9% of revenue, compared to $11.9 million or 3.1% of revenue in Q4 2021.

Diluted earnings per share was flat year over year at $0.05.

International revenue decreased by 3% over Q4 2021 and was 19% of total revenue, up from 14% of total revenue in Q4 2021.



Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Revenue was $886.3 million compared to $1.3 billion in FY 2021.

Connected machine revenue was $252.6 million compared to $548.2 million in FY 2021.

Subscriptions revenue was $272.3 million, up from $205.9 million in FY 2021.

Accessories and materials revenue was $361.4 million, compared to $552.2 million in FY 2021.

Gross margin was 39.5%, up from 35.0% in FY 2021.

Operating income was $80.0 million, or 9.0% of total revenue, compared to $192.4 million, or 14.7% of revenue in FY 2021.

Net income was $60.7 million, or 6.8% of revenue, compared to $140.5 million, or 10.8% of revenue in FY 2021.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.28 compared to $0.64 in FY 2021.

International revenue was $142.3 million, or 16% of total revenue, compared to $148.5 million or 11% of total revenue in FY 2021.

Generated $117.7 million in cash from operations.

"Despite macro conditions throughout 2022, we continued to operate with rigor and discipline, generating healthy cash flows and delivering our sixth year of net income profitability. We eliminated $50 million of planned spend and investments throughout 2022 and held operating expenses relatively flat year over year,” said Kimball Shill, Chief Financial Officer of Cricut. “We also entered 2023 with healthier channel inventory levels, which more directly links Connected Machine revenue to consumer demand. We will continue to take a conservative planning approach in 2023, while managing for small, incremental operating margin improvement and healthy cash flow. We have a proven model with significant opportunity to drive incremental margin expansion over the long-term."

2022 Business Highlights

Growth in total user base and engagement Total user base grew to nearly 7.9 million, or 23% over 2021. Growth in our top 6 markets indicate 6% market penetration of our serviceable addressable market, up from 3% two years ago. Paid subscribers grew to 2.6 million, up 28% over 2021. Attach rates increased to 33% compared to 32% in 2021 as a result of recent investments including the launch of new features and content, enhanced functionality and improved merchandising touchpoints within the Cricut engagement journey and also benefited from stronger Q4 2021 connected machine sales and subsequent new user adds. 74% of total users cut on their connected machines in 2022. Ended 2022 with nearly 4.1 million engaged users, up 6% over 2021. In Q4 2022, 51% of total users cut on the Cricut platform over the past 90 days. Increased number of user interactions on Design Space, ending the year with over 150 million total bookmarks, with nearly 30 million bookmarks added in Q4 2022, making it easier for users to save ideas for later use. Strong social community with 6.1 million social media followers and 8.5 billion views on top 5 Cricut hashtags: #cricut, #cricutprojects, #cricuthacks, #cricutmaker, and #cricutmade.

Added new and improved features and functionality to the platform Added exclusive features available only to Cricut Access subscribers, including Automatic Background Remover, Monogram Maker, Editable Images and expanded content collections. Launched Contributing Artist Program in early 2022, a content marketplace where artists can build a community of followers within Design Space. This program accelerates initiatives to bring new, relevant, and diverse content to the platform. Images from Contributing Artists are included in Cricut Access subscription services, while also available for stand-alone purchase within Design Space.

Broadened user base and diverse demographics Nearly 50% of new users identify as a beginner crafter — almost double the rate of 2019. The Cricut brand is also attracting a younger demographic, adding more Gen Z and millennials. Launched in five new markets and partnered with a large network of distributors in over 50 countries. Launches included India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Turkey. Added localized versions of Design Space in nine new languages.





Key Performance Metrics





As of December 31, 2022 2021 Users (in thousands) 7,893 6,409 Percentage of Users Creating in Trailing 90 Days 51 % 60 % Paid Subscribers (in thousands) 2,609 2,037





Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Subscription ARPU $ 9.26 $ 9.18 $ 38.09 $ 38.37 Accessories and Materials ARPU $ 13.99 $ 28.66 $ 50.54 $ 102.91



About Cricut, Inc.

Cricut, Inc. is a creative technology platform company whose cutting machines and design software help people lead creative lives. Cricut hardware and software work together as a connected platform for consumers to make beautiful, high-quality DIY projects quickly and easily. These industry-leading products include a flagship line of smart cutting machines — the Cricut Maker® family, the Cricut Explore® family, and Cricut Joy® — accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress®, the Infusible Ink™ system, and a diverse collection of materials. In addition to providing tools and materials, Cricut fosters a thriving community of millions of dedicated users worldwide.

Cricut has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog (https://cricut.com/blog/news/) to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Key Performance Metrics

In addition to the measures presented in our consolidated financial statements, we use the following key business metrics to help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. We believe these metrics are useful to investors because they can help in monitoring the long-term health of our business. Our determination and presentation of these metrics may differ from that of other companies. The presentation of these metrics is meant to be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, our financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Glossary of Terms

Users: We define a User as a registered user of at least one registered connected machine as of the end of a period. One user may own multiple registered connected machines, but is only counted once if that user registers those connected machines by using the same email address.

Engaged Users: We define the Engaged Users as users who have used a connected machine for any activity, such as cutting, writing or any other activity enabled by our connected machines, in the past 90 days.

Percentage of Users Creating in Trailing 90 Days: We define the Percentage of Users Creating in Trailing 90 Days (Engaged Users) as the percentage of users who have used a connected machine for any activity, such as cutting, writing or any other activity enabled by our connected machines, in the past 90 days. We calculate the percentage by dividing the number of Engaged Users in the period by the total user base.

Paid Subscribers: We define Paid Subscribers as the number of users with a subscription to Cricut Access or Cricut Access Premium, excluding cancelled, unpaid or free trial subscriptions, as of the end of a period.

Subscription ARPU: We define Subscription ARPU as Subscriptions revenue divided by average users in a period.

Accessories and Materials ARPU: We define Accessories and Materials ARPU as Accessories and Materials revenue divided by average users in a period. Accessories and Materials ARPU fluctuates over time as we introduce new accessories and materials at various price points and as the volume and mix of accessories and materials purchased changes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the “Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). These statements include, but are not limited to, quotations from management, business outlook, strategies, market size and growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “targets,” “potential,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “may” or similar terminology. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning future actions, conditions or events, future results of operations or the ability to generate revenues, income or cash flow are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections and our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections will prove to be correct or that any of our expectations, estimates or projections will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date indicated on the relevant materials and are based on our estimates and opinions at the time the statements are made. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances or changes in opinion, except as required by law.

Numerous factors could cause our actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: our ability to attract and engage with our users; competitive risks; supply chain, manufacturing, distribution and fulfillment risks; international risks, including regulation and tariffs that have materially increased our costs and the potential for further trade barriers or disruptions; sales and marketing risks, including our dependence on sales to brick-and-mortar and online retail partners and our need to continue to grow online sales; risks relating to the complexity of our business, which includes connected machines, custom tools, hundreds of materials, design apps, e-commerce software, subscriptions, content, international production, direct sales and retail distribution; risks related to product quality, safety and warranty claims and returns; risks related to the fluctuation of our quarterly results of operations and other operating metrics; risks related to intellectual property, cybersecurity and potential data breaches; risks related to our dependence on our Chief Executive Officer; risks related to our status as a “controlled company”; and the impact of economic and geopolitical events, natural disasters and actual or threatened public health emergencies, current recessionary pressures and any resulting economic slowdown from any of these events, or other resulting interruption to our operations. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail under the heading “Risk Factors” in the most recent form 10-Q that we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).







Cricut, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Connected machines $ 102,314 $ 158,105 $ 252,563 $ 548,205 Subscriptions 71,097 55,743 272,344 205,858 Accessories and materials 107,349 173,978 361,389 552,164 Total revenue 280,760 387,826 886,296 1,306,227 Cost of revenue: Connected machines 99,425 160,467 244,260 484,025 Subscriptions 7,442 6,444 26,375 21,961 Accessories and materials 90,282 116,093 265,768 342,791 Total cost of revenue 197,149 283,004 536,403 848,777 Gross profit 83,611 104,822 349,893 457,450 Operating expenses: Research and development 17,582 22,979 76,914 79,814 Sales and marketing 36,909 43,151 130,379 133,963 General and administrative 18,024 12,851 62,647 51,268 Total operating expenses 72,515 78,981 269,940 265,045 Income from operations 11,096 25,841 79,953 192,405 Total other income (expense), net 1,510 (41 ) 2,028 (32 ) Income before provision for income taxes 12,606 25,800 81,981 192,373 Provision for income taxes 1,715 13,876 21,315 51,900 Net income $ 10,891 $ 11,924 $ 60,666 $ 140,473 Other comprehensive income (loss): Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities, net of tax (228 ) — (300 ) — Change in foreign currency translation adjustment 122 (39 ) (120 ) (64 ) Comprehensive income 10,785 11,885 60,246 140,409 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.05 $ 0.06 $ 0.28 $ 0.67 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.28 $ 0.64 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 215,658,921 210,776,177 214,458,284 208,833,827 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 219,710,235 222,897,188 220,588,789 219,776,069







Cricut, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) As of December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 224,943 $ 241,597 Marketable Securities 74,256 — Accounts receivable, net 136,539 199,508 Inventories, net 351,682 454,174 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,842 32,820 Total current assets 811,262 928,099 Property and equipment, net 63,407 53,261 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,078 17,653 Intangible assets, net 760 1,520 Deferred tax assets 23,819 3,255 Other assets 33,301 2,462 Total assets $ 949,627 $ 1,006,250 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 63,195 $ 204,714 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 69,775 69,351 Deferred revenue, current portion 34,869 30,547 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 5,436 3,755 Dividends payable, current portion 80,781 — Total current liabilities 254,056 308,367 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

13,935 15,780 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 3,789 4,858 Other non-current liabilities 5,112 3,269 Total liabilities 276,892 332,274 Commitments and contingencies Note 13 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized, and no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. — — Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 1,250,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022, 219,656,587 and 221,913,559 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. 220 222 Additional paid-in capital 672,990 717,369 Accumulated deficit — (43,560 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (475 ) (55 ) Total stockholders’ equity 672,735 673,976 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 949,627 $ 1,006,250







Cricut, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 60,666 $ 140,473 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization (including amortization of debt issuance costs) 26,957 19,388 Impairments 2,922 — Stock-based compensation 41,121 38,074 Deferred income tax (20,461 ) (135 ) Non-cash lease expense 4,845 4,186 Provision for inventory obsolescence 11,466 5,070 Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss (1,040 ) — Other (504 ) 1,094 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 63,696 (37,673 ) Inventories 63,085 (207,978 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,807 (27,942 ) Other assets (51 ) (934 ) Accounts payable (139,845 ) (46,667 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities and other non-current liabilities (2,137 ) 3,639 Operating lease liabilities (5,096 ) (4,672 ) Deferred revenue 3,252 9,128 Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) operating activities 117,683 (104,949 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of marketable securities (180,112 ) — Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 21,393 — Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 84,621 — Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software development costs (33,771 ) (35,786 ) Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities (107,869 ) (35,786 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from capital contributions — 200 Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon initial public offering, net of offering costs — 262,007 Repurchases of common stock (18,580 ) — Repurchase of compensatory units (14 ) (170 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 31 272 Employee tax withholding payments on stock-based awards (6,384 ) (2,017 ) Payments for debt issuance costs (1,300 ) — Other financing activities, net — (48 ) Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) financing activities (26,247 ) 260,244 Effect of exchange rate on changes on cash and cash equivalents (221 ) (127 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (16,654 ) 119,382 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 241,597 122,215 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 224,943 $ 241,597 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ — $ 14 Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 28,916 $ 81,132





