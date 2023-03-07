Solar Bio-gas Hybrid Power System Market to Reach US$ 61.5 Mn by End of 2031, TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global solar bio-gas hybrid power system market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2023 and 2031. Solar and bio-gas power technologies are used in integration with other sources of power generation to generate solar power from a photovoltaic or PV system. A hybrid system includes the connection of two or more renewable energy forms to transition into clean energy for use in multiple end-user applications.



According to TMR report, the global market stood at US$ 44.2 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 61.5 Mn by the end of 2031. Rise in government initiatives to produce clean and green energy from renewable sources is fueling market growth.

Rise in demand for electricity and power in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors is a key factor expected to augment the global solar bio-gas hybrid power system market during the forecast period. According to International Energy Agency report (2019), majority of demand for electricity was recorded in the industrial sector (41.9%), whereas demand in the commercial and residential sectors stood at 21.2% and 26.6%, respectively. Increase in need for electricity in off-grid sites is projected to drive global solar bio-gas hybrid power system market expansion during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Need to Reduce Carbon Dioxide Emission: Hybrid power systems are more convenient, as these use less carbon dioxide in comparison to standalone diesel generators. Studies have shown that usage of solar bio-gas hybrid power systems produced 599.75 kg of carbon dioxide per year, while diesel generator systems generated 60 times more than the hybrid systems. Global awareness and rise in inclination toward reducing carbon emissions is expected to propel market progress during the forecast period.

Key Drivers

Rise in demand in industrial and residential sectors across the world

Increase in need for reliable biomass energy sources

Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific accounted for 46% share of the global market in 2022. The region emerged as the dominant solar bio-gas hybrid power system market. The trend is likely to continue during the forecast period owing to continuous development and rise in usage of biomass energy as primary energy source.

Increase in development of hybrid facilities and large utility scale battery storages to promote renewable energy storage is projected to augment the market in Asia Pacific in the near future.

Key Players

Prominent players in the global solar bio-gas hybrid power system market are Kestrel Renewable Energy, SMA Solar Technology, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Siemen Gamesa, General Electric Company, GE Renewable Energy, Husk Power Systems, Iberdola, and RWE International SE.

Solar Bio-gas Hybrid Power System Market Segmentation

Component

Solar PV Module

Bio Gas Generator

Diesel Generator

Battery

Converters

Others

Location

Off Grid

On Grid

End-use

Residential

Industrial

Commercial



Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Countries

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia & CIS

Japan

China

India

ASEAN

GCC

South Africa

Brazil

Mexico

