Energy Systems Group Names Steven Craig President

NEWBURGH, Ind., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Systems Group (ESG), a subsidiary of CenterPoint Energy, announced that Steven Craig has been named President. In this capacity, Craig is responsible for leading all facets of ESG’s business, with a focus on working across the organization to execute the company’s customer-centric strategy in its various markets.



“Steve assumes the role of President at a time when our growth potential has never been more promising. As our industry and customers continue to embrace cleaner energy initiatives, resiliency, sustainability, and increased use of public and private funding, we have a unique opportunity to expand our business offerings and relationships,” said Monica Karuturi, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, CenterPoint Energy. “Steve is a highly respected leader, with the vision, purpose and passion to move ESG forward. With his knowledge of our company, our markets and the industry, I have no doubt that he will excel in this key role.”

Craig has more than 30 years of experience serving customers in the energy infrastructure and power generation sectors, including providing financial oversight and serving in functional leadership roles. He joined ESG in 2019 and most recently served as Vice President, Sales, Business Development and Marketing. In this capacity, Craig sets the strategic direction for the company’s enterprise-level sales, business development and marketing efforts. He also provides overall leadership of the sales excellence, training, and development priorities.

In addition to serving as President, Craig will retain his current sales, business development and marketing duties. “ESG has an exceptionally committed and talented team, and I am honored to lead our company into the future,” said Craig. “Our customers are navigating complex and dynamic challenges, but they also have exciting opportunities to improve their efficiencies, energy resilience and environmental sustainability, as well as unlock new revenue streams. We will continue to be at their side, offering guidance and viable, proven solutions to help achieve the greatest value from their operations.”

About Energy Systems Group, LLC

ENERGY SYSTEMS GROUP®, a wholly owned subsidiary of CenterPoint Energy, Inc., is a leading sustainable energy solutions provider that specializes in energy efficiency, sustainability, resiliency, and infrastructure improvement solutions in the government, education, healthcare, commercial, and industrial sectors. ESG also offers a full range of sustainable infrastructure solutions including waste-to-energy, distributed generation, and renewable energy. To learn more about ESG, visit www.energysystemsgroup.com.

