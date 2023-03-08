LGI Homes Opens New Community near Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the grand opening of Red Rock Village, its newest community in the Tucson market. Located in Red Rock, Arizona, just 15 minutes north of Marana, this incredible community offers new-construction, single-family homes in a vibrant, amenity-filled community.



LGI Homes offers a variety of open-concept floor plan options at Red Rock Village, with new homes ranging from efficient 3-bedroom plans with large living areas, to grand 5-bedroom homes with designer kitchens and upstairs lofts. Each home is outfitted with the incredible LGI Homes CompleteHome™ package, including all new stainless steel kitchen appliances, gorgeous granite countertops and espresso wood cabinets. In addition to these spectacular upgrades, every new home has stunning curb appeal with covered entryways and low maintenance front yard landscaping.

Located off I-10, this incredible community overflows with world-class amenities. Residents will love private access to multiple swimming pools with water slides, a basketball court, baseball fields, skate park, children’s playground, a picnic area, and sand volleyball courts. In addition, parents of elementary-age children will love the convenience of the on-site elementary school. Nearby, homeowners will enjoy the hiking and biking trails at Picacho Peak State Park, as well as the Tucson Premium Outlets for shopping and entertainment.

The lifestyle you desire awaits at Red Rock Village – the perfect community to call home. New homes start in the low-$300s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (855) 608-5200 ext 463 or visit LGIHomes.com/RedRockVillage.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 20 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

