Enhance the Steam Deck Gaming Experience with INNOCN’s 13K1F 13.3” Portable OLED Monitor

Shenzhen, China , March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) dominates the market in developing top of the line monitors. The company specializes in producing high-quality commercial displays, portable monitors, and all-in-one computers. Since 2014, INNOCN has combined their expertise in product design with state-of-the-art visual representation techniques to provide reliable monitors with sleek exteriors, aimed at increasing work efficiency for people all over the world.







The 13K1F is a 13.3-inch OLED Portable Monitor designed by INNOCN as the ideal secondary monitor for travelers. It's extremely lightweight and easy to transport. This monitor contains USB Type C and Micro HDMI connectors, making it simple to connect to most devices. This is the best MacBook external display for people who want to work smarter and make the most of their time. This secondary monitor can also connect to gaming consoles, such as the Steam Deck, a handheld gaming device designed for extended gaming sessions.

The 13K1F is the ideal portable smart display for the Steam Deck, especially since it is currently on sale on Amazon from now until March 13th. The 13.3" Portable Monitor is normally $249.99, but with the special offer, it is $199.99.

INNOCN's 13K1F OLED Portable Monitor boasts all the perfect features for gaming, including 1920 x 1080p resolution, 60 hertz refresh rate, and 1MS. Because of its 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 100000:1 contrast ratio, 400 nits brightness, 10 bits of color depth, and ∆E＜1 color accuracy, the monitor gives a bright, vivid immersive viewing experience (which is the highest color fidelity standard). Additionally, the 13K1F is TUV Certified, implying that this display has less blue light and is flicker free to protect eyes and allow the user to adjust body posture without sacrificing visual image quality.