Inbank Audited Annual Report for 2022

AS Inbank consolidated annual report 2022 has been enclosed with the announcement and will be made available on Inbank’s website at https://inbank.ee/en/investor/reports/. Compared to the unaudited interim report published on 28 February 2023, there are no differences in the audited financial results.

In 2022 Inbank earned a net profit of 21.1 million euros which is 92% more than the year before. The annual return on equity was 23.3%.

Inbank’s loan portfolio increased by 25% annually reaching 755 million euros. At the same time, the deposit portfolio grew 34%, reaching 829 million euros at year-end. At the end of 2022, Inbank’s total assets exceeded 1 billion euros.

Gross merchandise value reached 577 million euros and grew 10% year-on-year. Growth was driven by sales finance, which contributed almost 337 million euros.

By the end of 2022, Inbank had 865,000 active contracts and more than 5,400 active partners.



Key financial indicators 31 December 2022

Total assets EUR 1.02 billion

Loan portfolio EUR 755.1 million

Deposit portfolio EUR 828.9 million

Total equity EUR 101.9 million

Net profit EUR 21.1 million

Return on equity 23.3%





Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics, Poland, and the Czechia with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands. Inbank has over 5,400 active partners and 865,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.



