English Dutch

Agfa to invest in new industrial unit for Zirfon membranes for green hydrogen production

Mortsel, Belgium – March 8, 2023 – 7.45 a.m. CET



Agfa today announced that, given the strong increase in demand, the Board of Directors validated the investment for a new industrial unit for the company’s Zirfon membranes for green hydrogen production, next to further investments in growing the current facility.

The unit will be installed in existing buildings at the company’s site in Mortsel, Belgium. When completed, the unit will be able to produce up to an equivalent of 20 gigawatt/year of electrolyzer capacity for the production of green hydrogen. The design of the unit will also allow later extension.

Pascal Juéry, CEO Agfa-Gevaert said: “With this decision, we show our commitment towards the energy transition journey and the decarbonization of industrial and transport activities. As the action is fully in line with the EU's ambitions to build a strong European hydrogen economy and reach 10 million tons of local hydrogen production by 2030 under RepowerEU, a proposal will be submitted to the EU Innovation Fund, one of the world's largest funding programs for the demonstration of innovative low-carbon technologies.

Customers all over the world appreciate our in-house developed Zirfon membranes for their unparalleled productivity and extreme reliability. With them, they are able to produce four times more hydrogen than with a conventional membrane. The leading Fraunhofer Institute also independently confirmed that our Zirfon membranes are the most cost-effective technology for hydrogen production via alkaline electrolysis. Our membranes have been selected for large scale hydrogen projects by the leading players in the industry. The new production unit will allow us to play a central role in the advent of the hydrogen economy and to be ready for the expected further increase in customer demand.”

About Zirfon

Green hydrogen is produced through water electrolysis, a process that uses green electrical energy to convert water into oxygen and hydrogen. These gases are kept separate by a membrane at the heart of the electrolysis that largely determines the efficiency and reliability of the hydrogen production system.

Zirfon membranes for advanced alkaline electrolysis are appreciated by customers around the world for their persistently high productivity, even under dynamic operating conditions. Another advantage is their excellent durability, which benefits both the reliability and maintenance costs of the electrolytic system. Learn more at www.agfa.com/zirfon .

About Agfa-Gevaert

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds four divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT, Digital Print & Chemicals and Offset Solutions. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2021, the Group realized a turnover of 1,760 million Euro.

Contact:

Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communications

tel. ++32 0 3 444 7124

e-mail: viviane.dictus@agfa.com

Attachment