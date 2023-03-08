Martela Corporation’s Annual Report 2022 is available

Martela Corporation’s Annual Report for 2022 has been published in Finnish and English.
The report including the Board of Directors’ Report, Financial Statements and the Corporate Governance Statement is attached to this release as PDF and XHTML files and is also available on Martela’s website www.martela.com.
Martela is a Nordic leader specialising in user-centric working and learning environments. We create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.
