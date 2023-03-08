Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Size to Reach USD 45.84 Billion by 2030 Expanding at 19.9% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Overview

The MRFR analysis reports predict that the “ Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Research Report, by Printing Technology, Substrate, End-Use, and Region- Forecast Till 2030”, the global market for digitally printed wallpapers are predicted to showcase a considerable development over the assessment timeframe from 2022 to 2030 with a strong development rate of approximately 19.9%. The reports further anticipate the market to acquire a valuation of around USD 45.84 Billion by the end of 2030. As per the research reports, the market was valued at around USD 21.5 Billion in 2020.

Market Scope

The digitally printed wallpapers have artwork & images that suit the environment or the living space. These wallpapers offer several advantages: lively, smoother finish, aesthetical value, adding value & meaning, enhanced protection, and building addition. The global market for digitally printed wallpapers has grown immensely in recent times. The main aspect supporting the development of the market is the usage of the materials such as nonwoven and vinyl materials. Furthermore, the rising number of construction activities across emerging nations presents lucrative opportunities for the players across the global market for digitally printed wallpapers over the review era. Moreover, the large-scale investment across the industrial sector, along with the escalating trend of interior designing, are also anticipated to have a positive influence on the expansion of the global market over the coming years. the developments in digital printing technology are also projected to cause an upsurge in the market's development over the assessment era.

Competitive Analysis

The leading participants across the global market for digitally printed wallpapers includes players such as:

Hollywood Monster (UK)

Rasch GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

S. CRÉATION TAPETEN AG

Megaprint

Color X

MX Display Ltd.

Effective Visual Marketing Limited

Graham & Brown (UK)

Vision Sign and Digital LTD

Flavor Paper

A.S. Création Tapeten (Germany)

John Mark Ltd

4walls (US)

McRobb Display Ltd

Muraspec Decorative Solutions (UK)

Great Wall Custom Coverings (US)

The Printed Wallpaper Company (UK)

Among others.





Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7250



Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global market for digitally printed wallpapers has grown immensely in recent times. The main aspect supporting the development of the market is the usage of the materials such as nonwoven and vinyl materials. Furthermore, the rising number of construction activities across emerging nations presents lucrative opportunities for the players across the global market for digitally printed wallpapers over the review era. Moreover, the large-scale investment across the industrial sector, along with the escalating trend of interior designing, are also anticipated to have a positive influence on the expansion of the global market over the coming years. the developments in digital printing technology are also projected to cause an upsurge in the market's development over the assessment era. In addition, factors such as the development of new wallpapers, changing attitude of the consumers, and the increasing number of construction activities are also likely to catalyze the market growth over the review timeframe.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, several aspects may hamper the development of the market. The major challenges faced by the market include using chemicals in the process, updated printing regulations, availability of efficient substitutes for the wallpaper, and plasticizers in the manufacturing process of vinyl wallpapers.

COVID-19 Impact

Global industrial activities and business operations experienced a major setback given to the rise of the global health crisis in the form of COVID-19. Along with all the industry operations, the pandemic affected public health across nearly 225 countries worldwide. All these situations led to the imposition of full or partial lockdowns across a majority of regions worldwide. Subsequently, the industry operations were halted, and some businesses shut down. Given the sudden fall in demand for construction activities during the pandemic and the halt of the majority of industrial operations, the digitally printed wallpaper market experienced a bunch of sudden & unexpected issues throughout the pandemic. On the contrary, now that the majority parts across the globe are being rapidly vaccinated and industrial operations are getting back to normal, the market is predicted to witness a considerable expansion and recovery in the revenue generation over the assessment period.



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (106 Pages) on Digitally Printed Wallpaper:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/digitally-printed-wallpaper-market-7250



Segment Analysis

Among all the products, the vinyl segment is predicted to ensure the top spot across the global market for digitally printed wallpapers over the assessment era. The major aspect supporting the development of the segment is the growing preference for this product type in both commercial & residential sectors worldwide. However, the nonwoven segment is predicted to showcase the maximum growth rate over the coming years. The major aspect supporting the development of the segment is the increasing demand for digitally printed wallpapers.

Among all the application areas, the commercial segment is predicted to hold the top spot across the global market for digitally printed wallpapers over the coming years. the prime parameter supporting the expansion of the segment is the rising number of hotels and restaurants along with the growth of the travel and tourism industry. On the other hand, the residential segment is predicted to display the maximum growth rate over the coming years, mainly due to the increased spending capacity and the growing residential real estate.



Ask for Customization:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/7250



Regional Analysis

The MRFR analysis documents suggest that the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold the top globally for digitally printed wallpapers over the assessment era. The rising number of construction activities and the escalating preference towards sophisticated living are considered the prime parameters supporting the development of the regional market. Furthermore, the rapid development in industrialization is also likely to catalyze the development of the market over the coming years.

The North American regional market for digitally printed wallpapers is anticipated to display the maximum growth rate over the coming years, given the favorable economic condition of these countries and the presence of several established market players.



Buy Now:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=7250



Discover more research Reports on Construction Industry , by Market Research Future:

Cellular Concrete Market Information Report, by Application (Building Material, Road Sub-bases, Concrete Pipes, Roof Insulation, Bridge Abutment, and others), By End-user (Residential and Non-residential) and By Region - Forecast To 2030

Eco-friendly Tiles Market Information Report, By Type (Porcelain, Ceramic, Terrazzo, and Others), By Product (Floor Tiles, Wall Tiles and others) and By End-user (Residential and Non-residential) and By Region - Forecast to 2030

Ready-mix Concrete Market Research Report Information By Product Type (Transit Mixed Concrete, Shrink Mixed Concrete, Central Mixed Concrete), By Production (On-Site, And Off-Site), By Application (Residential Building, Commercial Building, Industrial, And Infrastructure), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.