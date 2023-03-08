Savosolar Plc
Company Announcement 8 March 2023 at 8.30 a.m. (CET)
Savosolar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Jussi Mälkiä, December 2022
Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Jussi Mälkiä
|Position
|Member of the Board/Deputy member
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|26713/5/4
|Issuer
|Name:
|Savosolar Oyj
|LEI:
|743700J1YZ8IEJAPDL21
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2022-12-29
|Venue:
|FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND (FSME)
|Nature of the transaction:
|DISPOSAL
|Further details:
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000425848
|Volume:
|2580645
|Unit price:
|0.07750 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|2580645
|Volume weighted average price:
0.07750 Euro
SAVOSOLAR PLC
For more information:
Savosolar Plc
Managing Director Jari Varjotie
Phone: +358 400 419 734
E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com
Savosolar in brief
Savosolar has two business areas: Marine Logistics and Renewable Energy.
Marine Logistics (Meriaura Oy) is a major provider of transport for bulk cargo and demanding project deliveries in Northern Europe, especially in the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions. The company provides its customers with competitive and environmentally sustainable marine transport services, which also reduce carbon emissions from marine transport. Its long-term affreightment agreements, modern fleet and strong market position in renewable energy construction projects enable freight that supports environmentally friendly solutions. As part of Marine Logistics, VG-EcoFuel Oy produces recycled biofuels from bio-oils and recycled oils generated as industrial by-products.
The Renewable Energy (Savosolar Oyj) designs and delivers clean energy production systems as comprehensive deliveries. The systems are built around large-scale solar thermal systems implemented using high-performance solar heat collectors manufactured by the company. Other energy production and storage technologies can also be combined with the systems. The company has taken solar thermal technology to a new level, and its collectors have patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers. With this leading technology, Savosolar enables its customers to produce clean and competitive energy.
Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden under the ticker symbol SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the ticker symbol SAVOH. www.savosolar.com.
The company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8-604 22 55.