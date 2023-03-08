Sosei Heptares Receives Approval for Change of Market Listing Segment to the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market

Tokyo, Japan and Cambridge, UK, 8 March 2023 – Sosei Group Corporation (“the Company”; TSE: 4565), the world leader in G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) focused structure-based drug design (SBDD) and development, is pleased to announce it has received approval from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (“TSE”) to change the market on which the Company's shares are listed from the Growth Market segment to the Prime Market segment, effective March 15, 2023.



We are deeply grateful to our shareholders and stakeholders for their continued support over many years. Sosei Heptares is engaged in drug discovery and development that requires a long term investment horizon, and therefore this long term support has been crucial in allowing us to create a solid company, able to move to the Prime Market.

We will continue to focus on our goal to become one of Japan’s global biopharmaceutical champions pursuing our mission to develop life-changing medicines using world-leading science and technology and strive to further increasing the Company’s corporate value over the long term.

For further details regarding the change of our market segment listing to the TSE Prime Market, please see the Japan Exchange Group’s website (https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/).

About Sosei Heptares

We are an international biopharmaceutical group focused on the discovery and early development of new medicines originating from our proprietary GPCR-targeted StaR® technology and structure-based drug design platform capabilities. We are advancing a broad and deep pipeline of novel medicines across multiple therapeutic areas, including neurology, immunology, gastroenterology, and inflammatory diseases.

We have established partnerships with some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies and multiple emerging technology companies, including AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Genentech (Roche), GSK, Kallyope, Lilly, Neurocrine Biosciences, Novartis, Pfizer, Takeda and Verily. Sosei Heptares is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan with corporate and R&D facilities in Cambridge, UK.

“Sosei Heptares” is the corporate brand and trademark of Sosei Group Corporation, which is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565). Sosei, Heptares, the logo and StaR® are trademarks of Sosei Group companies.

