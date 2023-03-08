Gum Arabic Market to hit USD 735.7 Mn by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.1 percent, Competitive Benchmarking & Regional Insight

New York, US, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Food & Beverages market research firm, has published competitive intelligence and market research report on “ Gum Arabic Market “. The Gum Arabic market size was valued at USD 458.1 Mn in 2021. The total Gum Arabic Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 735.7 Mn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2021 USD 458.1 Mn Market Size in 2029 USD 735.7 Mn CAGR 6.1 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 272 No. of Tables 125 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered By Application, and Type Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Gum Arabic Market Scope and Research Methodology

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Gum Arabic Market. The Gum Arabic Market is segmented by application and type. The report on Gum Arabic market is an investor guide that provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive benchmarking of major market players in the Gum Arabic Market by goods and services, revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and geographical presence.

The competitive analysis of the Gum Arabic Market provides details of the goods and services, the company’s target market, the changes in consumer patterns during the forecast period and pricing analysis. Major manufacturers in the Gum Arabic Market are listed by region, total market revenue, financial status, advancements in gum manufacturing adopted by the market players, and mergers & acquisitions. Data for analysis from the Gum Arabic Market research is collected by both primary and secondary research methods.

The report is a detailed analysis of the Gum Arabic Market by country, regional and global presence. By collecting historical data pertaining to the industry, current and future trends in the Gum Arabic Market are presented in the report along with growth rate and market size over the forecast period. The report also includes micro-level Market dominance by region to gain a micro-level understanding of the Gum Arabic Market.

Gum Arabic Market Overview

Gum Arabic is also known as Gum Sudani, acacia gum, Indian gum, and by many other names. The Arabic Gum is harvested commercially from wild trees, mostly in Sudan. It is a complex mixture of glycoproteins and polysaccharides, which are polymers of arabinose and galactose. This gum contains water-soluble fiber, which helps in controlling blood sugar and helps in lowering cholesterol levels.

Gum Arabic Market Dynamics

Gum Arabic is witnessing increasing popularity of natural and organic products in the food and beverage industries. This popularity is mainly due to their high dietary fiber content helps in digestion. Both these factors coupled together are expected to boost the Gum Arabic market growth over the forecast period. Manufacturers and producers are emphasizing the nutritional benefits of gum arabic in their material, experiencing high demand due to organic and high fiber content that is expected to drive the Gum Arabic market growth. Gum arabic is used as a thickening agent in the production of gum, also used in the food industry as a microencapsulating agent in confectionery, beverage, and dairy production which fuels the Gum Arabic Market growth.

Growing consumer preferences for natural ingredients is key to present lucrative opportunities for the Gum Arabic Market growth. However, shortage of raw material and fluctuations in the price of gum arabic products are expected to restrain the Gum Arabic Market growth. Consumption of Gum Arabic lead to reduction of body mass index and body fat percentage, which is expected to hinder the Gum Arabic Market.

Gum Arabic Market Regional Insight

The North American region dominated the Gum Arabic Market with 38 percent of total market share in 2021. Use of Gum Arabic in end-use application such as pharmaceutical, food & beverage industry in the region is expected to fuel the regional Gum Arabic Market growth. Gum Arabic is a good color preservative & inhibitor and stable in acidic conditions where it is used as emulsifier in the production of cola flavour oils and soft drinks. Such properties are expected to influence the regional Gum Arabic Market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest Gum Arabic market share over the forecast period. Increase in the sale of dairy products and expansion in manufacturing industries in the region is expected to fuel the regional Gum Arabic Market growth. European region is expected to witness growth at a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

Gum Arabic Market Segmentation

By Application:

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Personal care & Cosmetics

Paints

Others



By Type:

Acacia Seyal

Acacia Senegal

Gum Arabic Market Key Players include:

Nexira

Kerry Group

Tic Gums Inc

Agrigum International Limited

Farbest Brands

Ashland Inc.

Hawkins Watts

Prodigy NIG Limited.

AEP Colloids

KANTILAL BROTHERS

Key questions answered in the Gum Arabic Market are:

What is Gum Arabic?

What was the Gum Arabic market size in 2021?

What is the expected Gum Arabic market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Gum Arabic Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Gum Arabic market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Gum Arabic market growth?

Which segment dominated the Gum Arabic market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Gum Arabic market?

Which region held the largest share in the Gum Arabic market?

Who are the key players in the Gum Arabic market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Application and Type

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

