Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Report 2023: Featuring BioMerieux, Danaher, HOB Biotech, HYCOR Biomedical and Lincoln Diagnostics Among Others

The global allergy diagnostics market grew from $5.1 billion in 2022 to $5.66 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The allergy diagnostics market is expected to grow to $8.52 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.8%.

Major players in the allergy diagnostics market are BioMerieux SA, Danaher Corporation, HOB Biotech Group Corp. Ltd., HYCOR Biomedical, Lincoln Diagnostics Inc., Omega Diagnostics Group PLC., Siemens Healthineers AG, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., PerkinElmer Inc. (Euroimmun AG), R-Biopharm AG, Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, HollisterStier Allergy, NEOGEN Corporation, AESKU.GROUP GmbH, ACON Laboratories, Erba Group, and Astra Biotech GmbH.



The allergy diagnostics market includes revenue earned by instruments such as immunoassay analyzers, ELISA analyzers, luminometers, and other instruments that are used to diagnose allergies. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



An allergy is a reaction of the immune system to an allergen that isn't normally detrimental to the human body. Allergens are foreign substances that cause allergic reactions. Certain food like peanut, milk, egg and wheat, pollen, and pet dander are a few examples of allergens. Allergy diagnostics is a procedure used by a qualified allergy specialist to evaluate if the body is allergic to a certain substance.



North America was the largest region in the allergy diagnostics market in 2022. The regions covered in the allergy diagnostics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of allergy diagnostics tests are in-vivo allergy tests and in-vitro allergy tests. In-vivo allergy tests are performed on the human body to identify the cause of the allergic reaction. In-vitro allergy tests are performed in laboratories using test tubes and Petri dishes to identify the allergy-causing substance. The main products in allergy diagnostics include consumables, instruments, and luminometers. By allergens, the allergy diagnostics market is segmented into inhaled allergens, food allergens, and drug allergens. Major end-users of allergy diagnostics include diagnostic laboratories, hospital-based laboratories, and academic and research institutes.



The increased occurrences of allergic diseases will propel the growth of the allergy diagnostics market. The rise in allergy diseases has been attributed to increased environmental pollution from traffic and numerous industries. An allergic reaction is described as an abnormal immune system response to an allergen. Allergy diseases include anaphylaxis, allergic rhinitis (often referred to as "hay fever"), food allergies, skin allergies, and allergic asthma.

Avoiding the allergen is the most essential treatment for allergic disorders. As a result, proper allergy diagnosis is crucial for effective allergy treatment.

For instance, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Imuunology (ACAAI), asthma and allergic diseases were common in the US for all the age groups. Asthma affected 24 million people in the US which included more than 6 million children. Allergies were 6th leading cause of illness and costed around $18 million in excess. More than 50 million Americans suffered from allergies each year. Thus, the rise in the prevalence of allergic diseases will further support the growth of the allergic diagnostics market.



The rise in the number of collaborations and partnerships among companies operating in the allergy diagnostics industry to invent new testing methods or improve existing ones is a recent trend in the market. For instance, in August 2022, LifeMD, a US-based telehealth company announced strategic partnership between its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cleared and Allergenis, a US-based predictive data analytics company. The strategic partnership is aimed at leveraging Cleared's allergy telehealth expertise and allergenis' peanut allergy diagnostic blood test in the direct-to-customer channel.



The countries covered in the allergy diagnostics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.66 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $8.52 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.8% Regions Covered Global

