BioP2P Network Names Scientific Advisory Board to Guide Efforts to Fuel Growing U.S. Bioeconomy

VACAVILLE, Calif., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BioProcess to Product (BIOP2P) Network, a national program to accelerate the transformation of manufacturing in the United States for the growing bioeconomy, today announced members of its newly formed Scientific Advisory Board.



The nonprofit California Biomanufacturing Center is leading the BioP2P Network, which is focused on engaging industry to address the challenges of advancing non-biomedical products from pilot to commercial scale production.

“We have a historic opportunity to revitalize manufacturing in the United States, secure the nation’s leadership role in biomanufacturing, and transform our economy,” said Matt Gardner, Board President of the California Biomanufacturing Center. “We have assembled a group of leaders from industry, academia, and research institutions who have a deep understanding of the challenges biomanufacturers face from finding production capacity to building a workforce. Their knowledge and guidance will play a critical role in helping us address the barriers that threaten to slow the growth of the industry.”

The BioP2P Network named the following people to its Scientific Advisory Board:

Matt Gardner, Board President for the California Biomanufacturing Center

Jim Dekloe, Professor of Biomanufacturing, Solano College

Charles Dimmler, CEO and Co-Founder, Checkerspot

Steve Evans, Senior Technical Fellow, BioMADE

Katrina Knauer, Senior Researcher, National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Gabe Youtsey, University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources

Eric Langer, President and Managing Partner of BioPlan Associates, Inc.

Zack McGahey, Chief Operating Officer of Antheia, Inc.

Rey Banatao, Director, X, The Moonshot Factory

Bill Bullock, Senior Vice President, North Carolina Biotechnology Center

Paul Shapiro, CEO, The Better Meat Co.

Eric Steen, CEO, Lygos

Deepti Tanjore, Director of Advanced Biofuels and Bioproducts Process Development, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Alexander Titus, Vice President of Strategy and Computational Sciences, Colossal Biosciences

Paul Zorner, President, BleuJaune Advisors and Adjunct Professor of Horticulture, North Carolina State University

Kevin Moore, Chief Technology Officer, Iowa State University

Audrey Diano, Davis Director, 21st Bio

Parviz Ayazi Shamlou, Vice President of the Bioprocessing Institute, Thomas Jefferson University

BioP2P Network, as part of its initial work, is helping companies identify scale-up processor capacity around the country that is available to them. It is assembling an online directory of biomanufacturing facilities in the United States with fermentation scale-up capacity. Organizations with such facilities can add their information to the directory at no charge by going to https://biomanufacturing.net/register-now.

About the California Biomanufacturing Center and the BioP2P Network

The California Biomanufacturing Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization supporting industry development, workforce, and training. The BioProcess to Product Network (BioP2P) is a national initiative working to identify capacity and help biomanufacturers accelerate the process of expanding biomanufacturing from pilot to commercial scale.

