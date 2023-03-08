Probe Card Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.9 percent during the forecast period, Industry Trends and Regional Insights

New York, US, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Electronics business consulting firm, Maximize Market research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “ Probe Card Market ”, which is a combination of primary data and secondary data. The domain expert has analyzed the Probe Card Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market research expects the market to grow from USD 3.64 Bn in 2021 to USD 6.21 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.9 percent.



Probe Card Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2021 USD 3.64 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 6.21 Bn. CAGR 6.9 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 282 No. of Tables 117 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Type and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The report covers the present and future trends that are expected to influence the growth rate and growth opportunities of the Probe Card Market. It includes supply and demand ratio, supply chain analysis, market share, growing revenue and business overview. It also includes development trends, product technology, product categorization, product applications, competitive landscape, industrial chain structure, industry overview, national policy and planning analysis of the Probe Card industry and the most recent dynamic analysis, among other things. The Probe Card Market report provides a detailed analysis of growth drivers, opportunities, major restraints and upcoming challenges. To make the complex analysis simple, the market was studied by dividing it into two major segments: Type and Application.

The market report majorly depends on both primary and secondary data, which were combined to make the Probe Card Market report authentic. The research process involves the investigation of several factors affecting the Probe Card industry, such as government policy, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industries and others. Extensive primary research was conducted to gather the data and verify the crucial numbers arrived at after comprehensive market engineering and calculations for Probe Card Market size estimations, market statistics, market breakdown, market forecasts and data triangulation. The bottom-up approach was used in the whole market engineering process with multiple data triangulation methodologies to perform the Probe Card Market estimation and forecasting for the overall market segments and sub-segments. SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Probe Card Market.

Probe Card Market Overview

Probe Card is used for electrical testing of a large-scale integrated circuit (LSI) chip on the wafer during the wafer testing process in large-scale integrated circuit manufacturing. The factor that is mainly driving the Probe Card Market is the increasing demand for semiconductors in the automotive and manufacturing industry.

Probe Card Market Dynamics

The increasing electronic testing demand in the semiconductor industry is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The increasing use of integrated circuits (ICs) in electronic devices is one of the key drivers of the Probe Card Market growth. The demand for probe cards is majorly created by the increasing demand for consumer electronics such as fridges, laptops, television and digital cameras, as rapid growth in semiconductors and electronics industries. However, the lack of consumer awareness about the benefits of the probe card solution is expected to limit Probe Card Market growth.

Probe Card Market Regional Insights

In 2021, the Asia Pacific region held the largest Probe Card Market share. This is due to the presence of key manufacturers in the major suppliers in the region with major suppliers of semiconductor materials, high-end equipment and special conductors.

The North America region is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The regional Probe Card Market growth is majorly expected due to the increasing production of autonomous vehicles and increasing military spending.

Probe Card Market Segmentation

By Type

Advanced Probe Card

Standard Probe Card

In 2021, the advanced probe card segment dominated the global Probe Card Market by holding 55 percent of the share.

By Application

DRAM

Flash,

Foundry & Logic

Parametric

In 2021, the DRAM segment dominated the global Probe Card Market and was valued at USD 3.9 Bn.

Probe Card Market Key Competitors include:

Micronics Japan Co.,Ltd.

Technoprobe S.p.A.

Japan Eletronic Materials Corporation

MPI Corporation

Nidec SV TCL

Microfriend

Korea Instruments co.,Ltd

FEINMETALL GmbH

WILL-Technology Co.Ltd

Chunghwa Precision Test Tech.Co, Ltd.

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

TSE CO. Ltd.

Wentworth Laboratories Inc.

HTT High Tech Trade GmbH

SV Probe

JEM America Corp, Inc.

Celadon Systems

Rucker Kolls Inc.

BE Precision Technology

Plexon Inc.

Key questions answered in the Probe Card Market are:

What is Probe Card?

What is the growth rate of the Probe Card Market?

Which Probe Card Market segment is expected to grow at a fast rate during the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Probe Card Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Probe Card Market?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Probe Card Market?

Who held the largest market share in Probe Card Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Probe Card Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Probe Card Market?

What are the major challenges that the Probe Card Market could face in the future?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Probe Card Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Probe Card Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Application and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region in a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

