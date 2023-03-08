Logic Analyzer Market expected to reach USD 490.05 Mn by 2029 at growth rate of 9.12 percent| Regional Analysis

New York, US, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Electronics market research firm, has published competitive intelligence and market research report on the “ Logic Analyzer Market “. The Logic Analyzer market size was valued at USD 243.7 Mn in 2021. The total Logic Analyzer Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.12 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 490.05 Mn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2021 USD 243.7 Mn Market Size in 2029 USD 490.05 Mn CAGR 9.12 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 260 No. of Tables 125 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered By Product, Industry, and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Logic Analyzer Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report is a comprehensive analysis of the Logic Analyzer Market by region, segment and competitive landscape. For understanding the global factors affecting the Logic Analyzer Market, the report presents drivers, challenges, restraints, and opportunities prevailing in the Logic Analyzer Market. The report covers the current trends prevailing in the Logic Analyzer market along with estimations about future trends to help understand investors identify investment pockets and opportunities in the Logic Analyzer Market. The segments covered in the Logic Analyzer Market report are by product, industry, and application.

The report is equipped with a competitive analysis of the Logic Analyzer Market players. Key players and new entrants in the Indoor Logic Analyzer Market are listed together. The Logic Analyzer Market was analyzed by region, revenue, financial status, portfolio, technological advancement adopted, social, social media presence, and mergers and acquisitions. The new entrants in the Logic Analyzer Market were researched for growth prospects and future business outlooks. The analysis in the report acts as a guide for stakeholders, investors, market players and followers, and new entrants with an overall view of the Logic Analyzer Market for formulating investment approaches and marketing tactics. Bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Logic Analyzer Market Size.

Logic Analyzer Market Overview

A logic analyzer is an electronic instrument that captures & displays signals from a digital circuit. A logic analyzer converts the captured data into timing diagrams, assembly language with source-level software. Logic analyzers have triggering capabilities, which help to see timing relationships between various signals in a digital system. There are a wide range of applications of logic analyzer are expected to drive the Logic Analyzer Market growth. Rising digitization and Automation, IoT for testing complex logic to display the relative timing of a large number of signals are expected to influence the Logic Analyzer Market growth. Increasing need to process the signals in the vertical and horizontal time axis to low or high state is expected to fuel the Logic Analyzer Market growth.

Logic Analyzer Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for error detection in digital circuits debugging and complex logic testing are the factors expected to influence the Logic Analyzer Market growth. Logic Analyzers are used to test Integrated circuits, personal computers, memory devices, and other electronic circuits. Logic Analyzer has high-speed sampling capability spectrum analyzer for their usage in mobile communication systems, and use of Logic analyzer in memory devices and Integrated Circuits are the factors expected to fuel the Logic Analyzer Market growth. Increasing demand for power-efficient and high-performance electronic devices and growing investment in electronics research and development activities positively affect the Logic Analyzer market growth.

New product launch, high investment, and expansion by manufacturers are the factors expected to present lucrative opportunities for the Logic Analyzer Market growth. Absence of circuit debug capability and system error, designing issues in FPGA such as definition error, lack of skilled labour in industry, and fluctuations regarding product standards are the factors expected to restrain the Logic Analyzer Market growth over the forecast period.

Logic Analyzer Market Regional Insight

Asia Pacific region held the largest Logic Analyzer Market share in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Vast presence of logic analyzer manufacturing companies working for the additional technological advancements in the electronic devices in the region are expected to fuel the Logic Analyzer market growth. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the major contributor in the Logic Analyzer Market growth. Increasing investment and rise in research & development activities are expected to fuel the regional Logic Analyzer Market growth. Rising initiatives by government in the region to support industries to start small, medium and large manufacturing companies are expected to drive the regional Logic Analyzer Market growth.

Logic Analyzer Market Segment

By Product:

Modular logic analyzer

PC bases logic analyzer

Portable logic analyzer



By Industry:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Aerospace and Defence

Others

By Application:

Integrated circuit

Processors

Memory devices

Personal computers

Logic Analyzer Market Key Players include:

Tektronix, Inc

Keysight Technologies

Test Equity

GW Instek

Teledyne LeCroy Corporation

Atec

GAO Tek

Honeywell Technologies solutions

Hewlett Packard

AccuSource Electronics

Hantek

Scientech Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Fortive

Rohde & Schwarz

National Instruments

Advantest Corporation

ARM Limited

Rigol Technologies

Saleae, Inc

Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd.

Zeroplus Technology Co., Ltd



Key questions answered in the Logic Analyzer Market are:

What is Logic Analyzer?

What is the forecast period of Logic Analyzer Market?

What was the Logic Analyzer market size in 2021?

What is the growth rate of Logic Analyzer Market?

What is the expected Logic Analyzer market size by 2029?

Which are the factors expected to influence the Logic Analyzer market growth?

Which segment is expected to dominate the Logic Analyzer market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Logic Analyzer market?

Which region held the largest share in the Logic Analyzer market?

Who are the key players in the Logic Analyzer market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Application and Industry

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

