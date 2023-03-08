Canada OTT and Pay TV Market Forecasts Report 2022, 2023 & 2028 with Commentary on the Main Players and Developments

Dublin, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada OTT and Pay TV Market Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Published in February 2023, this PDF and excel report covers the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors.
The report covers the following:
OTT TV & Video Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments
- Chart: OTT TV & video revenues by AVOD, TVOD, DTO and SVOD for 2022, 2023 and 2028
- Chart: Gross SVOD subscriptions versus SVOD subscribers for 2022, 2023 and 2028
- Chart: SVOD subscribers by operator for 2021, 2022 and 2027
- Excel forecasts: OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2015 to 2028
- SVOD forecasts for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, CraveTV, Illico, Stack TV and Paramount+/CBS All Access
- AVOD forecasts for Netflix; Disney+; Paramount; YouTube, Facebook, CTV, Global, TVA, CBC
Pay TV Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments
- Chart: Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2022, 2023 and 2028
- Chart: Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2022, 2023 and 2028
- Chart: Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2022, 2023 and 2028
- Excel forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2015 to 2028
- Forecasts for Rogers, Videotron, Cogeco, Shaw Comms, Shaw Direct, Bell TV, Telus TV and Max TV
Companies Mentioned
- Bell TV
- CBC
- Cogeco
- CTV
- Disney+
- Global
- Max TV
- Netflix
- Paramount
- Rogers
- Shaw Comms
- Shaw Direct
- Telus TV
- TVA
- Videotron
- YouTube
