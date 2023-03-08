Canada OTT and Pay TV Market Forecasts Report 2022, 2023 & 2028 with Commentary on the Main Players and Developments

Dublin, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada OTT and Pay TV Market Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Published in February 2023, this PDF and excel report covers the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors.

The report covers the following:

OTT TV & Video Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments

Chart: OTT TV & video revenues by AVOD, TVOD, DTO and SVOD for 2022, 2023 and 2028

Chart: Gross SVOD subscriptions versus SVOD subscribers for 2022, 2023 and 2028

Chart: SVOD subscribers by operator for 2021, 2022 and 2027

Excel forecasts: OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2015 to 2028

SVOD forecasts for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, CraveTV, Illico, Stack TV and Paramount+/CBS All Access

AVOD forecasts for Netflix; Disney+; Paramount; YouTube, Facebook, CTV, Global, TVA, CBC

Pay TV Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments

Chart: Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2022, 2023 and 2028

Chart: Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2022, 2023 and 2028

Chart: Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2022, 2023 and 2028

Excel forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2015 to 2028

Forecasts for Rogers, Videotron, Cogeco, Shaw Comms, Shaw Direct, Bell TV, Telus TV and Max TV

Companies Mentioned

Bell TV

CBC

Cogeco

CTV

Disney+

Facebook

Global

Max TV

Netflix

Paramount

Rogers

Shaw Comms

Shaw Direct

Telus TV

TVA

Videotron

YouTube

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ehhhlm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.