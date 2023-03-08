Tin Market to reach 313.47 Kiloton with CAGR of 2.1 percent during the forecast period, Global trends and Regional Insights

New York, US, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Material & Chemical market research firm, has published competitive intelligence and market research report on the “ Tin Market “. The Tin Market size was valued at 265.46 Kiloton in 2021. The Tin Market total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching 313.47 Kiloton during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2021 265.46 Kiloton Market Size in 2029 313.47 Kiloton CAGR 2.1 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 270 No. of Tables 130 No. of Charts and Figures 125 Segment Covered By Product, Form, and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Tin Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report provides the qualitative and qualitative analysis of the Tin Market based on segmentation involving both economic and non-economic factors. The market has been divided into four major segments: type, product, application and end-use, which were further divided into various sub-segments. This market segmentation helps to understand the Tin market structure easily. The regional insights highlight the consumption of tin in the regions with factors including drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities affecting the growth of the markets. The report includes the competitive landscape, which provides detailed information on the position of key players in the Tin industry with their partnerships, business growth and acquisitions.

The Tin Market report presents extensive company profiles of company overviews, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the key market players. To estimate the Tin Market size, the bottom-up approach was employed. The primary and secondary data collected for the tin market report were combined and analyzed in detail, which helps to provide accurate and error-free data to clients. PESTLE analysis was used to understand the potential impact of the macroeconomic and micro-economic factors affecting the Tin Market. Porter’s five forces analysis is also included in the report, which helps to understand the market through various perspectives. The report provides in-depth knowledge of the growth opportunities in the market to the new entrants. Thus, the report provides the current as well as future market outlook of the Tin industry in detail.

Tin Market Overview

Tin is a chemical element with silver-coloured metal, soft enough to be cut with little force, and a bar of tin that can be bent by hand with little effort. Tin is highly crystalline material , ductile, used as food preservation for long periods of time. Availability of cheap tin aluminum mixture in batteries are expected to present growth opportunities for the Tin Market Growth.

Tin Market Dynamics

The Tin Market is driven by the extensive use of tin in end-use industries such as automobiles, electronics and food and beverage. The tin market is also driven by increasing product demand in the electrical and electronics industry. Other factors contributing to the growth of the market are the growing industrialization, extensive research and development activities conducted by the key players and electrification of vehicles. Factors that are expected to restrain the Tin Market growth during the forecast period are the availability of the substitutes and reduction in tin production.

Tin Market Regional Insight

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a growth rate of 1.9 percent during the forecast period. Increasing demand for plating and soldering of Tin in diverse industries such as electronics & electronic components, automotive, packaging and industrial machinery are the factors expected to influence the regional Tin Market growth. The presence of vendor and tin mines in the emerging countries is expected to boost the Tin market growth. China is largest consumer and producer of Tin with policies and funding by the Chinese government are expected to fuel the regional Tin market growth. Middle East Africa & Latin America are expected to influence the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Tin Market Segmentation

By Type:

Pyrogenic Process

Electrolytic Process

Others



By Product:

Metal

Alloy

Compounds



By Application:

Soldering

Tin Plating

Specialized Alloy

Lead-acid Battery

Chemicals

Other Applications

By End-use Industry:

Automotive

Electronics

Packaging (Food and Beverages)

Glass

Other End-user Industries



Tin Market Key Players include:

Yunnan Tin

MSC

PT Timah

Minsur

Thaisarco

Yunnan Chengfeng

Guangxi China Tin

EM Vinto

Metallo Chimique

Gejiu ZiLi

Jiangxi Nanshan

DuPont and Do

ArcelorMittal

Indium Corporation

Company-4

Malaysia Smelting Corporation BerhadGuangzhou HUAXI Group

Thailand Smelting and Refining

The Dow Chemical Company

China-Tin Group

Hsikwang Shan Twinkling Star

MSC Group



