Africa Green Cement and Concrete Market Report 2023: A $867.9 Million Market by 2028 - Historical Trends and Forecasts 2018-2022 & 2023-2028

Africa green cement and concrete market size attained a value of USD 485.1 million in 2022. Aided by increasing demand for green cement and concrete in major infrastructure development projects, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 10.74% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 867.9 million by 2028.



Green cement and concrete are eco-friendly construction components which are manufactured in such a way that their carbon footprint is minimal. The ingredients used in these products pose minimal impact on the environment. Green cement exhibits properties such as high early strength, crack resistance, and high durability. Meanwhile, green concrete offers strong mechanical properties, static behaviour, and fire resistance.



Hence, the ability of green cement and concrete to boost the overall quality of a structure is heightening their demand in various construction projects in Africa. The increasing inclination towards utilising construction materials sourced from renewable materials or waste products, such as slag and fly ash, is further expanding the opportunities for the Africa green cement and concrete market.

In addition, the production process of green cement and concrete releases less carbon dioxide and uses lesser amounts of natural components, making the process cost-effective and hassle-free.



The increasing investments in major infrastructure construction projects across Africa are fuelling the demand for green cement and concrete. Hydropower projects, oil refinery construction projects, port development, and residential and commercial construction projects across countries like Nigeria, Egypt, and Kenya, among others, are anticipated to generate the demand for green cement and concrete in the forecast period.

Additionally, the increasing population and escalation in family incomes across the emerging economies of the continent are likely to augment the Africa green cement and concrete market. The market is anticipated to be navigated by the upcoming investments in infrastructure construction aimed towards developing bridges, healthcare units, educational institutions, and research facilities.



The growing research and innovative advancements by cement manufacturing companies aimed towards introducing new green cement products are likely to support the growth of the green cement and concrete market in Africa.

In addition, the increasing emphasis on ramping up the local production of green cement and concrete is expected to add to the market growth. The rapid transition from Portland cement towards green cement, owing to the increasing environmental consciousness and low carbon policies and initiatives by various governments, is further boosting the demand for green cement and concrete.

East African Portland Cement Company (EAPCC)

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A

PPC Ltd

Suez Cement Group of Companies

Afrisam (South Africa) Properties (Pty) Ltd

Holcim Ltd

CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V

Others

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $521.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $867.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered Africa

